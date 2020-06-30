BOMBSHELL – FINALLY, THE TRUTH ABOUT ‘SHERATON MOVE’ STARTS TO UNFOLD: DAP STUCK IN THE OPPOSITION FOREVER – BECAUSE MUHYIDDIN DEPENDS ON THE POLITICS OF BACKSTABBING – AND MAHATHIR MAY BE CENTRAL TO THE PLOT ENGINEERED TO EJECT HIMSELF OUT OF BERSATU SO THAT MUHYIDDIN CAN TAKE OVER – AND DO THE DIRTY WORK NEEDED TO FREE NAJIB, ZAHID & OTHER UMNO BIGWIGS – WHILE MAHATHIR PLAYS HERO?

DAP will remain stuck in the opposition forever as part of a plot by Bersatu to break up its rivals to ensure it remains in power, said Umno politician Nur Jazlan Mohamed.

The Johor Umno deputy chief told Malay website Suara Merdeka that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is also trying to entice PKR to join him.

“Muhyiddin depends on the politics of back-stabbing and he is trying to avoid fresh polls as it will crush them (Bersatu).

“After failing to break up Perikatan Nasional, Bersatu appears to have successfully broken up Pakatan Harapan by using Dr Mahathir Mohamad to force Anwar Ibrahim out of Pakatan Harapan.

“This has caused a lot of concern among DAP leaders who now realise that they have been used and will be cast aside as opposition again.

“DAP’s top leaders are quiet now as they know DAP will be cast aside to be the sole opposition again if Muhyiddin is successful in attracting Anwar,” said Nur Jazlan.

He raised the question whether Dr Mahathir and Muhyiddin could have engineered the former’s ejection from Bersatu to trigger fresh elections and to preserve each own interest.

The former Pulai MP said in the end, Bersatu will remain in power regardless of who wins a general election.

Nur Jazlan said that Dr Mahathir also appears to have “taken over” PH by issuing unilateral statements, such as announcing Sabah Chief Minister Mohd Shafie Apdal as the opposition’s next prime minister candidate.

“DAP’s support for Dr Mahathir, who has no party, is causing Chinese voters to reject them.

“Sadly, only Umno is brave enough to ask for fresh elections.

“The question now is Bersatu going to lead the country again after GE15?”

