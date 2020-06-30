ART HARUN TO BE NEW PARLIAMENT SPEAKER, QUIT EC?
KUALA LUMPUR — The government has proposed Election Commission chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun for the post of Dewan Rakyat Speaker, a news portal reported citing sources.
According to The Malaysian Insight, Azhar (also known as Art) was nominated yesterday and has also served notice to the EC.
“It could go either way but Perikatan Nasional has the majority to push the nomination through.”
In May, Mohamad Ariff accepted former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s motion for a vote of no-confidence in Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.
The government then removed Riduan Rahmat as the Secretary to the Dewan Rakyat in the aftermath.
Art Harun, a lawyer and vocal political commentator, was appointed as the chairman of the EC in September 2018.
