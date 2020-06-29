MALAYSIANS STARTLED BY MAHATHIR’S VENOM TOWARDS ANWAR – ONLY DAP & AMANAH COULD BE SO STUPID: IT WAS ‘I NEVER BREAK MY PROMISE’ DR M’S REFUSAL TO KEEP HIS PROMISE TO TRANSFER POWER TO ANWAR THAT TOPPLED PAKATAN – WHY IS HE NOW PULLING ‘SHAFIE THE RABBIT’ OUT FROM HIS HAT WHEN THERE’S A CHANCE FOR PAKATAN TO RECAPTURE PUTRAJAYA – SOMETHING VERY EVIL & FOUL IS GOING ON IN MALAYSIAN POLITICS TODAY

This is one episode or an incident I must share.

I have a lady Sarawakian friend who is barely interested in politics. Once, she told me that politics everywhere is the same and she isn’t into it at all.

Our exchange of messages was mainly on family, education, food and music – subjects which we all love and care about and definitely worth a meaningful discourse.

The odd times I shared political postings with her, she would merely respond with the nonchalant “thanks for sharing” without any comment.

When Pakatan Harapan achieved their historic GE14 victory, I recall she gave me a mere one-word reply – “Good”.

She did not even vote on May 9 in 2018 as she was in Melbourne visiting her daughter.

Then, out of the blue, she sent me the recent video of Dr Mahathir Mohamad announcing the Harapan Plus proposal to nominate Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal (photo) as a prime ministerial candidate over the weekend.

Below the video, she asked me the first question on politics in all the years I’ve known her: “Why is Mahathir crucifying Anwar?”

I was taken by surprise by her sudden political poser. Apparently, she must have heard that Anwar would be the prime minister after Mahathir stepped down and must be wondering why Shafie’s name was mentioned instead of Anwar.

This is exactly why people, particularly those who have little or no interest in politics at all, are confused and apprehensive about political development in the country.

How they must have dreaded the many unnecessary and bewildering twists and turns made by political leaders today. And all in the name of “power struggle”, with no consideration for the interests of the rakyat at all.

Although my friend did not say it, I could sense that her sympathy lies with Anwar. She is probably aware that Mahathir has done a great injustice on Anwar. In this case, by not handing over power to the agreed and voter-mandated successor of Harapan going into GE14.

Hence, her question: Why is Mahathir crucifying Anwar? A pertinent poser indeed! It is one which many are also asking and searching for the factual narrative.

Only Mahathir knows the answer, but he seems to be giving us erroneous assertions and plain lies.

I would even say that the more Mahathir indulges in his psy-war game, the easier it is to read him.

In an exclusive interview with Malaysiakini recently, Mahathir has stressed that his word is his bond, declaring proudly that “I have never reneged on my promise”.

That confidence he displayed in his statement has elicited many negative comments on social media.

Mahathir has been vilified to the hilt for many are aware of the many times he promised to do one thing one day but went on to something different the next day.

I would be more respectful to the nonagenarian but many others were not and have described Mahathir as “a man with a forked tongue and not to be trusted”.

In many ways, they were not wrong.

For starters, Mahathir did not keep his word on his two-year term as interim PM. We all heard it was two years. Only Mahathir and some of his Bersatu acolytes were deaf.

That was the major cause of Harapan’s collapse four months ago.

How could we forget that Anwar was gracious to allow Mahathir to step down after the Apec summit in November at the last Harapan presidential council meeting on Feb 21.

Three days later, on Feb 24, Mahathir abruptly resigned without consulting his Harapan allies. The same day, Anwar, Lim Guan Eng and Mohamad Sabu rushed to his home and pleaded to him not to do so but Mahathir stood his ground.

Now, we are also aware that even the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has failed to persuade Mahathir to withdraw his resignation.

Today, Mahathir has insisted on becoming prime minister again, even for six months. Why, oh why?

When PKR rejected him, he pulled out a rabbit from his magic hat and nominated Shafie. Many could see this act as one to spite Anwar and perhaps even to drive a wedge between Anwar and Shafie.

So, the question again: Why is Mahathir crucifying Anwar?

In this instance, I agree with STAR president Dr Jeffrey Kitingan’s assertion that “it is a plot to not only attempt to bring down Muhyiddin Yassin’s government but to block Anwar from becoming PM if the opposition were to take over Putrajaya”.

It is quite clear for all to see that Mahathir and Anwar can never be part of the same team, not now, not ever. They will never be able to work together. There is too much bad blood between them.

The undercurrents of deep mistrust and resentment between the duo have never been buried since Mahathir sacked Anwar in 1998 as deputy prime minister.

To Susan, my dear friend, I hope I have answered your question in some small ways.

Here is my advice: Stick to talking about family, education, food and music. There are more pleasant and happier subjects than politics.

Politics in this country stinks, and real bad, today. Stay away from the foul odour.

MKINI

.