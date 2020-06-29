‘GENTLEMAN’ PKR GIVES LONG-TIME ALLIES DAP & AMANAH A CHANCE – ‘DISCUSS PM CANDIDATE AT PAKATAN PRESIDENTIAL COUNCIL, BE ALERT & DON’T GET TRAPPED IN PLANS THAT ARE DESIGNED TO CAUSE A RIFT BETWEEN US’ – OR PAKATAN WILL BE TOAST IN GE15 – THANKS TO DR MAHATHIR!

PETALING JAYA: PKR is ready to discuss matters on the prime minister candidate and is bracing for the possibility of a snap election, says Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pic).

The PKR secretary-general said the party central leadership council in a meeting, had touched on matters pertaining to the prime minister candidate, the rakyat’s mandate and preparations for a general election.

“Although PKR has stated its stance in the issue of the prime minister candidate, the party is ready to discuss matters. However, any decision at the Pakatan Harapan level must be decided by the Pakatan presidential council.

“Any new suggestion must not be made a personal political game of any (political) figure,” he said in a statement on Sunday (June 28).

He added that the people’s mandate must be returned to its rightful place, which is in the hands of Pakatan following the 14th General Election.

He added this includes the leadership transition issue from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The central leadership council believes that cooperation between Pakatan parties must be strengthened.

“PKR and Pakatan will work hard to get ready to face any possibility, including a 15th general election that is earlier than 2023.

“At the same time, we remind all parties to always be alert and to not get trapped in any plans that are designed to cause a rift between the parties in Pakatan,” he said.

On Saturday (June 27), Dr Mahathir said that Pakatan Plus had proposed Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal as the ninth prime minister.

He also said Anwar and Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir were the proposed deputy prime ministers.

Pakatan Plus is the moniker for parties from the opposition coalition and the splinter group of Bersatu members supporting Dr Mahathir and Parti Warisan Sabah.

ANN

.