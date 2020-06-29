‘I KNEW I WOULD BE CRITICIZED WHEN MUKHRIZ WAS NOMINATED AS DPM’ – MAHATHIR NOW PINS THE BLAME ON HIS LATEST BOOTLICKERS GUAN ENG & MAT SABU

PETALING JAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad has denied that he was behind the nomination of his son Mukhriz as deputy prime minister II if Pakatan Harapan returns to Putrajaya.

“I knew I would be criticised when Mukhriz was nominated as deputy prime minister II,” said Mahathir on his website today.

“This proposal didn’t come from me. The appointment was mentioned in a joint statement with Amanah’s (president) Mohamad Sabu and DAP’s (secretary-general) Lim Guan Eng on June 22. ”

Mahathir said he had banned his sons from taking part in politics during his first stint as prime minister as he did not want to be accused of nepotism or of providing his family with special privileges.

However, he allowed his sons to re-enter the political arena when he was no longer prime minister.

“They were free to enter politics. Whether they are successful or not depends on them,” he said.

“When Mukhriz’s name was proposed for certain positions, I had no right to oppose it because of my personal interests.

“Whether this explanation is believed or not, it’s up to everyone to decide. I’m sure there are people who are my enemies who will talk cynically. I accept this because it is human instinct,” he added.

Mahathir had proposed Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal as prime minister if PH was returned to power, with PKR president Anwar Ibrahim and Mukhriz as his deputies.

The opposition parties have been unable to settle on their choice of candidate for prime minister, with Mahathir initially wanting to be prime minister for a third time for six months before handing over power to Anwar, a proposal that was rejected by PKR. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Dr Mahathir: Mukhriz going his own way now, I’ve no right to stop him becoming DPM candidate

Mahathir said the suggestion for Mukhriz to become DPM 2 did not come from him. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today sought to dispel allegations that he was plotting to ensure Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir Mohamad eventually becomes prime minister after the latter was named as Pakatan Harapan's second deputy prime minister candidate. Responding to criticism of the proposed leadership of a new PH government, Dr Mahathir said he has no right to object Mukhriz's name for his own personal interest when the latter was recommended for certain positions. He also said the suggestion did not come from him, citing a joint statement dated June 22 issued by Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng as having already mentioned Mukhriz's appointment as DPM 2. "I am filled with dilemma. I had forbidden my son to involve himself in politics, particularly as a member of the ruling party, when I was prime minister for the first time. I do not want to be accused of practicing nepotism and giving preferential treatment to my family. "But when I was no longer the prime minister, the responsibility of upholding my name should not be shouldered by my children. They are free to be involved in politics. Whether they are successful or not politically, it depends on themselves," he said in his latest blog post. He had earlier acknowledged criticism levelled against him when he named Mukhriz as DPM 2. "Whether my explanation is believable or not, it is up to everyone. Of course those that antagonise with me will be disagreeable. This I accept because it is after all human nature," he said. On June 27, Dr Mahathir confirmed endorsing Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal as the Opposition's prime ministerial candidate. He also said that the next PH Plus government would have two deputy prime ministers and nominated PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as candidate for DPM 1 and Mukhriz as candidate for DPM 2.

