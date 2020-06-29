‘PM9’ SHAFIE BREAKS HIS SILENCE – NOW SAYS ‘I’M HONOURED’ & THEN PROCEEDS TO BOOTLICK ‘MAN OF WORLD STANDING’ MAHATHIR FOR THE NOMINATION – BUT STILL DOESN’T DARE ACCEPT – PERHAPS SENSITIVE OF THE LAUGHTER & MOCKERY RAINING DOWN ON HIM EVEN FROM WITHIN HIS OWN STATE

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal today said he was honoured by the proposal to name him as Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) candidate for prime minister although he would need some time to make a decision.

The Semporna MP said he needed to consult with his party colleagues, but that he would make his decision known before Parliament convenes next month.

“I am grateful for this coming from Dr Mahathir Mohamad, a man of world standing mentioning my name as the prime minister of choice,” he told reporters here.

“I have to consider the matter seriously. I have yet to consult with my political colleagues, including my Warisan deputy president (Darell Leiking).”

Adding that he had never expected such a proposal, he said he would need some time as there were also issues in Sabah which he needed to resolve.

Shafie also said he had yet to receive feedback on the proposal from PKR and DAP in the state.

He added that he did not know if he would be able to muster the support of all the MPs, but said there must be a reason Mahathir had nominated him as PH’s candidate for prime minister.

“Maybe he is trying to unite the people during this time of political upheaval.

“But I have to look into all aspects as this position will require me to think about the whole nation. I will also have to think about who will be the next chief minister of Sabah.

“I can’t just say ‘bye-bye Sabah’. I’m not the kind of man who will leave things in chaos.”

He also said there were no trust issues between him and Mahathir as the veteran politician had helped Sabah fulfil 17 of the 21 issues related to the Malaysia Agreement and taken three MPs from Sabah into his federal Cabinet.

He added that there was no need to judge Mahathir for his past actions, saying many did not appreciate the good he had done.

