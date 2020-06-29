BOMBSHELL – CONSPIRATORS DAP & AMANAH, DESPITE TALKING ABOUT ‘PRINCIPLES’, KEPT SECRET FROM ANWAR & PKR THEIR MEETING WITH MAHATHIR TO PROPOSE SHAFIE-ANWAR-MUKHRIZ LINEUP: YET ANWAR TOLD THEM HE WAS MEETING MUHYIDDIN & HAMZAH BEFORE AND AFTER THE MEETINGS – ‘I GAVE A BRIEFING … UNLIKE SOME WHO CONSPIRED BEHIND THE SCENES’

PETALING JAYA, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim is in the dark over the unofficial meeting of former Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Democratic Action Party ( DAP) and Parti Amanah Negara ( Amanah).

Sources close to Anwar said PKR was not notified about the meeting where they agreed to the Shafee Apdal-Anwar Ibrahim- Mukhriz Mahathir line-up as Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister I and Deputy Prime Minister II.

However, when Anwar met with leaders of other political parties, he would notify them about the meeting first and a briefing after the meeting.

According to a statement by Dr Mahathir, those who participated in the unofficial meeting were Amanah president Mohammad Sabu, DAP Secretary-General Lim Guan Eng, DAP chairman Tan Kok Wai, political education head Liew Chin Tong and organising secretary Anthony Loke.

Sources told Sin Chew Daily that prior to Anwar meeting Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Home Minister Hamzah Zainuddin, he informed DAP and Amanah.

Anwar also briefed them on the outcome of the meeting, said the source.

“The meeting with Hamzah was even reported in the Pakatan Harapan meeting,” he said.

However, the source declined to reveal the content of the meeting among Anwar, Muhyiddin and Hamzah.

Anwar also said he briefed the three party leaders under Pakatan Harapan presidential council after the meeting. He would not be `conspiring with others from the back.

Anwar arrived at PKR headquarters to chair a PKR central committee meeting at 3pm.

When Sin Chew Daily reporter asked him about meeting Home Minister Hamzah, Anwar said: “I have already briefed Pakatan Harapan presidential council last month.”

Asked about the content of the discussion, Anwar replied: “Current issues, Home Ministry and our views.

“I have also met Muhyiddin and briefed the Pakatan Harapan council.

“I gave a briefing after the meeting. Unlike some who conspired behind the scene,” he said.

Anwar was in a cheerful mood. He even asked reporters: “Now you tell me what the latest news is, any updates?”

MYSINCHEW

.