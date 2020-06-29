MAHATHIR CAMP & SHAFIE WITH TOTAL OF ONLY 13 MPs TO TAKE PM & DPM POSTS? HAVE THE TWIN BRAINS OF GUAN ENG & MAT SABU SHIFTED FROM THEIR SKULLS DOWN TO THEIR BACKSIDES? ORDINARY MALAYSIANS OUTRAGED AT DR M’S LATEST DARK PLOY – EVEN AS EXPERTS WARN THE DIVISIVE MOVE WILL KILL OFF PAKATAN RATHER THAN HELP THEM WIN BACK PUTRAJAYA
Bright Morning Star: This wily old fox said everyone has “unanimously agreed” to the proposal that Warisan leader Shafie Apdal be nominated as the PM candidate, but then, DAP and Amanah said they are going to bring this latest “option” to their respective parties and the Harapan presidential council for discussion.
Talk about putting words into others’ mouths.
Joseph_183: Mahathir, you had just proven the fact that you never intended to help PKR leader Anwar Ibrahim be the PM. You back Shafie whose party holds much fewer parliamentary seats than PKR.
And stop putting words into DAP and Amanah’s mouths. They didn’t agree to your proposal.
Anonymous Who: Shafie is a good candidate for DPM but not PM. Mukhriz Mahathir is not good enough to be DPM. He became Kedah menteri besar because of his father, not because he was capable.
Mahathir, I think you actually wanted to pass the baton to your son. Your six-month PM-ship suggestion was planned to make your son the next PM. When you resign after six months, you would announce your son as PM.
At the twilight of your life, please make yourself more respectable, just support Anwar as PM and Shafie as DPM.
Caripasal: What a joke! Two partners with a total of 13 MPs to take PM and DPM posts. This is the repeat of appointment of all Bersatu MPs into the cabinet post-GE14.
Is Harapan truly that desperate to regain power? DAP and Amanah must tread carefully as any dispute with PKR will result in political calamity in the coming election. It is better to stay united and forget about forming the federal government for now.
Odysseus: Indeed, why must two parties with five and eight seats respectively be rewarded with PM and one DPM positions?
If you try to break the mental barrier in having an East Malaysian as a PM, why not nominate a non-Malay as a DPM too.
Secondly, it’s really a surprise an informal meeting can reach a consensus on such a critical decision. I strongly believe these are words from just the old man.
DoIR: Yes, why a second DPM has to be Mukhriz and not from DAP, the party with the most MPs in Harapan? Should we allow a person to dictate as though he is the PM? Where is the consensus?
DAP, have dignity. Don’t be bullied and let down your voters. Have respect for your voters. After all, your MPs are elected by them, please remember this. Once you lose the voters’ trust, it’s very difficult to regain it.
By the way, why is Harapan having so many problems now? Could an undesirable element be working on weakening it so that Harapan can never succeed in its reformation programme? Who was against it and not willing to bring reform when in power?
Malaysia Bharu: This is what I don’t understand. How do Shafie and Mukhriz suddenly creep into this new equation? And how do they draw a parallel between Mukhriz and Anwar as DPMs? Is that not insulting, amounting to a slap on PKR and Anwar?
And what is Mahathir’s authority and role in this horse-trading among the Harapan threesome – PKR, DAP and Amanah – when all that he has to show at this point is his dismal bungle and blunder that brought about the undoing of Harapan, not to mention his own ouster from his party?
Shafie is, in fact, a self-proclaimed outsider as he only works with Mahathir and now Mukhriz, and nobody else. What would be the fate of PKR, DAP and Amanah if he takes over?
Are Malaysians to believe that this potpourri of rank outsiders that came calling on a crutch to Harapan can be trusted to take us back to the promised land as what they promise?
Save Our Currency: Putting Mukhriz into the game plan is equivalent to Mahathir himself remaining in the formula, though he says he backs out. What a sham of politics.
Mvarughi: This seems to be the best option going forward. Although we want Anwar to take over, as it stands, the gap is too big and there is practically no chance he can get the numbers to mount a challenge to PN.
Shafie as PM, with Anwar as deputy, would be a good combination. Shafie would be able to get the numbers based on the fact that many outside Harapan and Warisan in Sabah and Sarawak would be willing to support him.
Having Mahathir and Mukhriz supporting this would also be crucial, going forward, as the Bersatu faction can re-group and align itself with Harapan Plus and grow the Malay base in preparation for GE15.
BlueFish0451: This proposal proves that Anwar is right to reject being DPM to Mahathir because, up until now, Mahathir is still denying Anwar his rightful premiership. Never has he endorsed Anwar, not even once.
Now, imagine Anwar as his deputy as proposed earlier. Wouldn’t it be easy for Mahathir to chop Anwar to pieces? I now believe that Mahathir was asking for another six months to finish Anwar off. Prove me wrong.
Vijay47: Am I supposed to be finally glad and relieved that a conclusive decision has been made? That the uncertainties of the last many weeks have at last been resolved? Or has it? Or have they?
The only thing I know for sure is that our politicians cannot be trusted, whatever coat-of-arms they wear. They make pious speeches about leading the country towards solving the Covid-19 attack, only to jump onto the next bus that comes along, the one with better cushions.
I don’t really care who is going to be the next prime minister. I only hope that he does not dip his hands into the till as much as recent ones have. I certainly do not expect a Mahatma or a Tunku, I can only pray it is not Najib Razak again or another Mahathir Mohamad.
So the trio is supposedly Shafie Apdal, Anwar Ibrahim, and Mukhriz Mahathir. For all I am bothered, it could be Larry, Moe and Curly Joe. Would it really make any difference?
I imagine Shafie is the anointed one because he, perhaps, is more acceptable to the various warring factions within Harapan. But why two for number 2? Was it a final thrust of the dagger into Anwar?
Mahathir, your patriotism, nationalism, altruism and the whole nine yards would have been more evident if the three did not include number 3 (Mukhriz).
Mat Md: It is doubtful whether the proposal to choose Shafie as PM will work without the agreement of Anwar. Even if Anwar agrees, could Harapan attract enough MPs to jump ship to topple PN?
It is possible, owing to its frustration for being rejected as PM-in-waiting, Anwar will break away with Harapan and join PN.
Another factor to consider is – if Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin fears that he is in imminent danger of being toppled, he would request to dissolve Parliament and call for snap polls. PN chances of winning big in the election are high.
Consider all these factors deeply before rushing headlong to plan something which is not feasible.
Analysts: Dr M’s ‘Shafie gambit’ likely to hurt Harapan more than PN
Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s push to have Warisan president Shafie Apdal become the prime ministerial candidate for Pakatan Harapan allies has a long shot for success but is more likely to deepen division within the coalition.
Political scientist Wong Chin Huat said the proposal, apart from offering an alternative to the impasse between Mahathir and PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, may be to court support from the East Malaysia bloc but ultimately, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) still holds the chips.
“Whether it is Mahathir, (PKR president) Anwar or Shafie, the determinant is not any of them, but the last bloc that tips the balance, most likely GPS.
“If GPS does not join, whoever wins the fight as Harapan Plus prime ministerial candidate is still getting an empty title,” Wong said when contacted by Malaysiakini today.
However, GPS is unlikely to switch its support from the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government to the Harapan coalition and its allies, even with the suggestion of Shafie as the prime ministerial candidate.
“The real question is what can Harapan Plus give to GPS that PN cannot match? More ministerial posts? Sarawak Harapan stays out of state elections?
“One inconvenience for Harapan Plus is that they cannot offer the position of deputy prime minister to Sarawak because that will make Fadillah Yusof, who is the most senior GPS MP, more senior than his boss, (Sarawak Chief Minister) Abang Johari Openg,” Wong (photo) said.
Without the support of GPS, the prime ministerial candidate will only be an empty title, he added.
With Shafie as prime minister, Sabah and Sarawak may advance their shared interest on the Malaysian Agreement 1963 (MA63) but it will still put GPS behind the other parties in Harapan Plus, including DAP.
Sarawak-based analyst Jeniri Amir said GPS is unlikely to ever cooperate with Harapan as long as DAP is in the picture.
“It (Shafie as a prime ministerial candidate) is propaganda, a bid for (Mahathir) to attract Sabah and Sarawak politicians.
“Do you think the politicians here will be impressed by this kind of sentiment? I don’t think GPS is going to be easily swayed by that kind of statement.
“So long as DAP is in the formula, I do not think GPS is going to support them,” Jeniri told Malaysiakini.
GPS has 18 seats in Parliament and can be considered as a “kingmaker”, as the current PN administration only has a razor-thin majority of three MPs.
However, amid Harapan’s claims that they have sufficient numbers to form a simple majority government, GPS has also consistently maintained that they are still in support of the PN government led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.
It is also highly unlikely for PKR to accept Shafie (photo) as the prime ministerial candidate.
Despite Anwar struggling to garner enough support in the Dewan Rakyat, especially from the East Malaysia bloc, PKR has remained firm in its stand that it will only accept Anwar as the prime ministerial candidate.
“To Anwar, I think it is an embarrassment to him if he accepts this, a slap to his face. I do not think his supporters will agree with this.
“He is in a dilemma, a Catch-22 situation,” Jeniri said.
Mahathir had announced yesterday that the suggestion for Shafie to be Harapan Plus’ prime ministerial candidate has the support of DAP, Amanah and Warisan.
But shortly after his announcement, DAP and Amanah released a joint statement saying that the proposal still needs to be discussed internally by DAP, Amanah and Pakatan Harapan.
Universiti Utara Malaysia professor Rusdi Omar said this proposal should have been discussed at the table by Harapan Plus before Mahathir decided to announce it.
“He cannot use his veto power to make this decision… so for me, I think it is not a wise move for Mahathir to make this decision his way because it will further muddy up the relationship within Harapan,” he said.
With Mahathir’s latest announcement on Shafie as well as his stalling for time for the power transition when Harapan was still in power, it appears that the nonagenarian is insistent on not allowing Anwar to become prime minister, he added.
Universiti Putra Malaysia professor Jayum Jawan Empaling agreed with this sentiment, adding that PKR seems to have learnt its lesson.
“PKR’s decision to insist on Anwar (as the prime ministerial candidate) and not let Mahathir hold onto the position for another six months is the right move because PKR has learnt from its mistakes and if (Mahathir) is given another six months, perhaps the same thing will happen again,” he said.
Jayum said Mahathir likely switched to Shafie as the prime ministerial candidate after PKR remained firm in wanting Anwar as the candidate instead.
“This is an unreasonable suggestion by Mahathir and it seems like it is only meant to create conflict within the Harapan coalition,” he added.
Warisan currently only has nine MPs in the Dewan Rakyat, which Jayum said would make Shafie a “minority leader” if he were to become the prime minister.
Bigger parties in the coalition are not likely to sit quietly and take orders from a prime minister who is a minority leader, as is the case now with Muhyiddin, he said.
“The example now is the PN government under Muhyiddin leadership, who is seen as being forced to listen to Umno because Umno brings more to the table in the (PN) coalition.
“It is not reasonable to have a minority leader. Even though I am from Sabah and Sarawak and I should be proud but I am not because this doesn’t have any basis,” Jayum said.