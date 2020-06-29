THE DESPERATE GAMBIT THAT FAILED: PUTTING HIS OWN SONS ABOVE THE COUNTRY – HOW DIFFERENT IS MAHATHIR FROM NAJIB WHO PUT HIS FAMILY’S COFFERS ABOVE THE NATION’S? MALAYSIANS WILL NEVER ACCEPT ‘BORN WITH SILVER SPOON’ MUKHRIZ – THE CONDEMNATIONS RAIN DOWN

PETALING JAYA: The proposal for Parti Warisan Negara chief Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal to be the Opposition’s candidate for prime minister and Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir as one of two deputy prime ministers is being scorned by some leaders.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim shared two Malay proverbs that describe the lengths a parent is willing to go for his children.

The Facebook post, is believed to be in response to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s move to include his son, Mukhriz in the proposal.

“The two proverbs have the same meaning – which is a father (or a mother) prioritises his own children over others. It is no wonder a father is willing to use all possible means to ensure his beloved son gets anything he wants. That is the lesson today, ” Anwar’s posted on Facebook yesterday.

Anwar was the initial candidate for the ninth prime minister, should Pakatan Harapan win the next general election, but Dr Mahathir has disagreed to this.

On Saturday, he proposed for Anwar to be deputy prime minister alongside Mukhriz should Pakatan Plus win the next general election.

Pakatan Plus is the moniker for parties from the Opposition coalition and the splinter group of Bersatu members supporting Dr Mahathir and Parti Warisan Sabah.

DAP central executive committee member Datuk Teng Chang Khim said he rejected the proposal to have a leader, whom he described as being born with a “silver spoon”.

In a post on Twitter and Facebook, the Bandar Baru Klang state assemblyman and exco member said he refused to be forced to accept someone “mediocre” to lead the nation.

“Don’t shove down my throat to accept a mediocre and born-with-a-silver-spoon-in-the-mouth politician to be a national leader, ” Teng said.

Commenters on Teng’s Facebook said he was referring to Mukhriz, who is the former Kedah mentri besar.

DAP’s Sungai Pelek assemblyman Ronnie Liu said Dr Mahathir was driving a wedge between Pakatan and Warisan, while clearing the path for his son to become prime minister.

“With Mukhriz in the equation, Dr Mahathir will certainly try his best to install his son instead of Anwar. To stop Anwar is the ultimate agenda of Dr Mahathir from day one, ” said Liu.

In Sabah, Pakatan Youth secretary Razeef Rakimin said Dr Mahathir was trying to “divide and rule” Pakatan.

“Who is he to decide who should be the Pakatan’s choice of PM?” he said.

He noted Dr Mahathir was not a Pakatan leader and did not even have a political party after being thrown out of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Jemut Masing described the proposal as an attempt to fish for votes from Sabah and Sarawak MPs.

“I know that Shafie is a good and capable leader, but do not take Sabahans and Sarawakians for fools by proposing him as the PM after the 15th General Election in order to get Sabah and Sarawak to support him.

“There is no way Malaysian voters would accept it!

“I ask Dr Mahathir to stop playing politics and get real for once, ” added Masing in text messages to The Star when contacted him yesterday.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, meanwhile, said any decision at the Pakatan Harapan level must be decided by the Pakatan presidential council.

“Any new suggestion must not be made a personal political game of any (political) figure, ” he said in a statement yesterday.

