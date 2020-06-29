MAHATHIR’S CHOICE OF A SABAHAN TO BE PM DOESN’T COME FROM A ‘GOOD PLACE’ IN HIS HEART – KITINGAN HITS THE NAIL ON THE HEAD IN STERN WARNING TO SABAHANS NOT TO TRUST DR M – AND INDEED, THEY DON’T – INSTEAD DR M’S MOVE HAS FALLEN FLAT WITH NO SHOW OF EUPHORIA, ONLY CYNICISM IN THE STATE AT HIS DIVISIVE POLITICS

PARTI Solidariti Tanah Airku Sabah president Jeffrey Kitingan has questioned Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s motives in picking Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Mohd Shafie Apdal as the opposition’s choice for prime minister if they were to form the government.

The Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister said it is a plot to not only attempt to bring down Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional government but to block PKR president Anwar Ibrahim from becoming prime minister if the opposition were to take over Putrajaya.

“Sabahans must not be hoodwinked into thinking this idea came from a good place. Dr Mahathir is desperate and toying with Sabahans,” he said in a statement in Kota Kinabalu today.

Meanwhile, Bersatu women’s wing chief Azizah Mohd Dun questioned whether the proposal to pick Shafie was made in jest.

Yesterday, former prime minister Dr Mahathir said he and Pakatan Harapan allies Amanah, DAP and Warisan were in favour of Shafie as prime minister candidate, with Anwar and former Bersatu deputy president Mukhriz Mahathir as deputy prime ministers 1 and 2 if they were to reclaim the people’s mandate.

Earlier this evening, PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said there was still room to discuss the candidate, but the matter would have to be finalised by the PH presidential council. – Bernama

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

