As the impasse between PKR chief Anwar Ibrahim and disputed Bersatu chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad continues, Amanah and DAP say they will reject any deals or attempts to form a deal with Perikatan Nasional Home Minister Hamzah Zainuddin.

In a joint statement, the two Harapan component parties said any attempt to reclaim Putrajaya must include the “five original” coalition members, including Mahathir’s faction of Bersatu and ally Warisan.

“Amanah and the DAP are of the opinion that any combination of parties to restore the people’s mandate must include the five original Pakatan Harapan Plus parties that were voted in by the people on May 9, 2018.

“There should be no deal or attempt to form any deal with Hamzah, the chief conspirator of the Sheraton coup. Any formula that includes Hamzah but excludes Warisan and Mahathir’s faction is not acceptable and not based on principles,” read a statement by Amanah deputy president Salahudin Ayub and DAP vice-chairperson S Kula Segaran.

The statement came in the wake of the revelation that Anwar had recently met with Hamzah , alleged to be one of the main movers behind the now infamous ‘Sheraton Move’ that led to the collapse of the Harapan government.

Anwar, however, claimed yesterday that his meeting with Hamzah to discuss current affairs, home ministry matters and to convey the opposition’s views, was reported to the Harapan presidential council last month. He also claimed to have had another meeting with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Apart from Hamzah, who is also Bersatu secretary-general, Salahudin and Kula today added that there should be no attempt to form a government with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and former PKR deputy president Azmin Ali.

“Amanah and DAP maintain that Warisan and Mahathir’s faction of Bersatu are not our enemies. Instead, they are our allies in the fight against the kleptocratic PN alliance.

“In essence, we would like our allies to know who are actually friends and who are foes,” the two parties said.

In an interview with Malaysiakini last week, Mahathir had named Muhyiddin, Azmin and Hamzah as the main trio behind the coup that toppled the previous administration.

It was yesterday reported that during a meeting between disputed Bersatu chairperson Mahathir with Amanah, DAP and Warisan on June 25, during which it was proposed that Warisan president Shafie Apdal would become the prime ministerial candidate.

Mahathir had claimed that the decision to back Shafie as PM, with Anwar and disputed Bersatu deputy president Mukhriz Mahathir as deputy prime ministers, had received the backing of DAP and Amanah.

However, DAP and Amanah have said they need to consult their respective party’s leadership and Harapan presidential council.

In backing Shafie, Mahathir had said he would no longer be in the running for the top post. In negotiations with Harapan, Mahathir initially proposed returning as premier for a record third time should the informal alliance of Harapan Plus reclaim federal power.

He had proposed to take up the mantle for six months before finally handing over the reins to Anwar. However, this was rejected by Anwar and PKR who insisted upon Anwar as the prime ministerial candidate.

MKINI

.