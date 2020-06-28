SCARY INFO FOR THE MALAYS – 56% OF ALL BANKRUPTCIES INVOLVE THEM – DESPITE THE DECADES OF PRIVILEGES & AID: YET WILL THEY REJECT THEIR OWN DESTROYERS UMNO & MAHATHIR – OR CLING EVEN MORE IN THE HOPE THAT ‘KERAJAAN’ WILL ALWAYS BAIL THEM OUT BECAUSE THEY ARE ‘SUPREME’

As I mentioned, firstly yesterday I became the subject of a ferocious storm in someone else’s tea cup. Some of you who surf the blogs may know what I am referring to. I woke up early yesterday morning to messages threatening me with libel etc over a matter which I have never written about anywhere. It was a case of misapprehension (a mistaken belief about or interpretation of something). By noon the matter cleared up. It was someone else’s teacup. Let me wish everyone well.

The second matter was or is the news about the formation of yet another Malay based political party : Parti Reformasi Bersatu Negara.

In brief the Malay vote has already split. Or putting it another way the Malay based political parties are not able to gauge how the Malay people will vote in the future.

There will be Malays / Muslim bumiputras who will vote for a variety of Malay parties like UMNO, Bersatu, PKR, PAS, Warisan and even the new party. The Malay vote is split.

Even if these parties team up in coalitions – Pakatan this, Perikatan that, Barisan, Angkatan, Warisan, Gabungan etc what it means is that even these coalitions will be weak. No single coalition will hold a solid lead over the next coalition. Which will then create opportunities for that most Malaysian manifestation of Darwin’s Theories – Members of Parliament evolving into frogs.

To all my Malay politician friends (lets all be friends ok – nak marah apa, it is just a stage) the reason the Malay vote is split and will continue to be split is because none of the Malay parties will be able to improve the standard of living and economic status of the Malays. In fact things are getting worse.

Not with the type of unworkable policies that are being implemented and which have been implemented for the past decades.

So your party will not be able to get a sufficient number of Malay votes for you to be strong and dominant on your own accord. Tak boleh dah. You will need to form coalitions.

The economic policies have failed the Malays.

The Malays DO NOT NEED new political parties.

What the Malays / bumiputras need urgently are economic policies that work.

So this is actually a policy matter.

There is no point creating new Malay based political parties when the new parties CANNOT suggest effective and new policies that can uplift the lives and the standard of living of the Malays / bumiputras AND EVERYONE ELSE.

For example the FIRST THREE objectives of the new Parti Reformasi Bersatu Negara are :

a) menegakkan Islam

b) kedudukan istimewa orang Melayu

c) memperkasa bahasa Melayu

Well, AT LAST they got the bahasa right.

It is bahasa MELAYU and not bahasa MALAYSIA.

At last in Malaysia, Brunei, Singapore, Riau and South Thailand the Malay people share a common language – bahasa Melayu.

There are some interesting ideas being put down on paper by the new party but considering that the people involved are the same people who are already inside government – why cant you implement these “new” ideas now? Or even earlier? Why do you need a new party to implement these ideas?

No matter how many new Malay based parties are set up – if the economic and other policies DO NOT CHANGE, then you will NOT get the Malay vote.

Ok folks here is some relevant information. This is quite scary.

Note : 60% of bankruptcy cases involve those below 44 years of age.

56% of bankruptcies involve Malays.

Personal loans and car loans contributed 53% of bankruptcies

Here is some information about graduate salaries: Almost HALF of new graduates earn less than RM2000 a month. Tuan-Tuan, Seeni Naina Mohamed from India can earn more than RM2000 a month working at the kedai mamak, kedai kain, kedai emas etc.

Below : As at April 2020 the unemployed level has increased to 778,800 people.

This is the real situation in the country now.

And much of the negative figures impact the Malays / bumiputras more than others.

So my question is how are policies based on

a) menegakkan Islam

b) kedudukan istimewa orang Melayu

c) memperkasa bahasa Melayu

going to reverse or change these very difficult economic problems in the country? How is the fate of the Malays going to be improved?

In the meantime one Menteri Besar will be getting a new car – a Lexus luxury model.

21% of bankruptcies are caused by non payment of car loans.

Car prices in Malaysia are among the highest in the world.

Melayu yang miskin dulu.

Please change the policy on import duties, excise duties, APs and other non workable policies that make car ownership so expensive and bankrupt so many people. 21% of bankruptcies are because of car loans because car prices are too high.

Dr Mahathir – we DO NOT WANT cheap cars or cheap quality cars.

We just want to pay normal, world market prices for good quality cars.

Nothing more, nothing less. Itu saja.

So change the policy on motor vehicle import duties, excise duties, APs etc.

We need new policies.

Not new political parties.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

.