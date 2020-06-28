MAHATHIR’S GREAT ‘FANTASY’ – EVEN SHAFIE TOO TERRIFIED TO ‘THANK YOU, I’M HONORED TO BE YOUR PM CANDIDATE …’: SABAH CM, SEEN AS MAHATHIR’S PUPPET, REFUSES TO COMMENT – EVEN AS SARAWAK MINISTER TONGUE-LASHES DR M’S LATEST REVENGE BID AGAINST ANWAR

KUCHING: A Sarawak minister has cast doubt on whether Amanah and DAP would allow themselves to be dragged into Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s “fantasy” of Warisan president Shafie Apdal being the opposition choice to be the next prime minister.

Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, a vice-president of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), said it was not for Mahathir to decide for all Malaysians about who should become prime minister.

“Unless the party or coalition of parties headed by Mahathir agrees to his proposal, only then we can safely say that Shafie is the designated prime minister. If not, this is just Mahathir’s attempt to spice up Malaysia’s political news,” he told FMT.

Karim was commenting on yesterday’s announcement by Mahathir that opposition party leaders had agreed to nominate Shafie as their candidate to be PM should Pakatan Harapan win the next general election.

He said Mahathir was never short of surprises for Malaysians. Mahathir might possibly next suggest Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng as candidates.

“(Mahathir’s latest statement) could be an indication that it’s time for him to retire,” said Karim. “Malaysians would like to see him retire and let the country be led by younger vibrant leaders. No disrespect to Mahathir but even without him, Malaysia will still develop and survive.

Mahathir said the suggestion to name Shafie had been supported by Amanah and DAP leaders. However, Sabu and Lim later said the proposal had yet to be discussed by their respective parties, nor had it been submitted to the Pakatan Harapan presidential council.

Mahathir had also said PKR president Anwar Ibrahim and Mahathir’s son Mukhriz, a former PPBM deputy president, had been nominated to be deputy prime ministers in a Shafie government.

Sarawak deputy chief minister James Masing said he believed that the naming of Shafie was orchestrated by Mahathir to deny Anwar his chance of becoming the prime minister.

Shafie stays mum on nomination as Opposition’s PM candidate

KOTA KINABALU — Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has yet to issue any statement regarding his nomination as the prime minister candidate by several Opposition leaders.

Efforts to get a response from Mohd Shafie, who is also Sabah chief minister, have been unsuccessful so far.

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said that he fully supported a proposal by Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), Warisan and DAP to nominate Mohd Shafie, who is also the Member of Parliament for Semporna, as the prime minister candidate of the Opposition.

Dr Mahathir, who is also the Langkawi MP, said the decision to nominate Mohd Shafie as the prime minister candidate was reached at a informal meeting with his allies (Amanah, Warisan and DAP) at Rumah Tetamu Sabah here on Thursday (June 25).

Meanwhile, Warisan information chief Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob said in a statement that the proposal to nominate Mohd Shafie as prime minister candidate should be welcomed by the people of Sabah and Sarawak.

The time has come for a leader from Sabah or Sarawak to be given the opportunity as the two states had helped so much to develop the country through oil and gas, he said. — Bernama

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / BERNAMA

