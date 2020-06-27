DON’T CARRY OUT A VENDETTA AGAINST ME – ANWAR WARNS AS REVENGEFUL MAHATHIR STARTS TO PUSH PAKATAN INTO ACCEPTING SHAFIE APDAL AS PM CANDIDATE – EVEN THOUGH SUCH A MOVE WILL ONLY DRIVE THE LAST NAIL INTO PAKATAN’S COFFIN

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says he is not willing to return to a past situation and that the country needs to move forward, in an apparent rejection of the suggestion that people would not support Pakatan Harapan’s attempt at a comeback if he is the designated prime minister.

The PKR president also said politics should not be a brawl for politicians to wrest power to enrich their own or as a vendetta.

“I am not willing to flip-flop or compromise to return to an old and worn-out situation as the country needs to move forward for the people’s sake,” he said during his daily Facebook live session yesterday.It is believed that the Port Dickson MP was alluding to former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who, in an interview with an international news media group published yesterday, said he needed to be the ninth prime minister to enable Anwar to take over as the 10th prime minister.

Anwar noted that too many views and assumptions had been made recently on current politics and power transitions.

“In this situation, there are those who fish in murky waters and ridiculously want to be peacemakers, seal bridges and such. That is natural.

“But let us return to the path. Politics is not a brawl for politicians to find tactics to wrest power. Politics has to do with governance, the voice of the people and policies,” he said.Politicians, he added, should not use politics to enrich their relatives and strengthen a government with corruption.

“Is politics without the basis to care for the interests of the people such as the appreciation of Islam, the position of the Malays, the bumiputra and the people?

“Can we in this pandemic return the confidence of the investors and generate the economy, especially for the lower income people? This has to be our determination.

“Malaysia and its people can face the problems and find a new way to bring real political change,” he said.

Anwar also said that politicians should not continue to harbour hatred and revenge against others.

In the interview with Asia Times, Dr Mahathir, who twice helmed the country as the prime minister, said he had no desire to serve for a third time but had been asked to do so.

He also believed that the people would not support an attempt at a comeback by Pakatan if Anwar was designated the prime minister.

Dr Mahathir and Anwar reunited in Pakatan to take over Putrajaya in May 2018 and stayed together after Dr Mahathir’s falling-out with his former ally Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who succeeded him as the Prime Minister.

But in recent days, it has been clear that Dr Mahathir, who has ceased to be a member of Muhyiddin’s ruling Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, and Anwar are not seeing eye to eye on the next prime minister candidate should Pakatan be returned to power.

Shafie Apdal being pushed as Pakatan’s PM choice

PETALING JAYA: Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (pic) is being pushed to be Pakatan Harapan’s choice for Prime Minister by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. Shafie is seen as the “third force” after the collapse of relations between Dr Mahathir and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. Sources said that Dr Mahathir was supposed to announce Shafie’s name at a press conference at 5pm on Friday (June 26), but it was cancelled. It was learned that the “third force” was to comprise of DAP, Parti Amanah Negara, Dr Mahathir’s faction of former Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia MPs and Warisan in a move that would seen Anwar being left out of the Pakatan coalition. The sources said they expected some of the PKR, Bersatu and Umno MPs to join the third force that they claimed could obtain the necessary simple majority. The main issue, they explained was that neither Anwar nor Dr Mahathir was being accepted as the choice and they needed a neutral person given the current political uncertainty in the nation. Shafie, whose Warisan is not part of Pakatan but friendly, has not indicated that he is keen to be named to lead the third force. Shafie’s name was floated around as a potential candidate for the prime minister’s post over the last several weeks, as it was understood that certain Pakatan leaders have grown tired of the Anwar and Dr Mahathir impasse, while others see it as an opportunity to end the feud between the duo. However, this proposal wasn’t well-received by Pakatan leaders during a meeting on June 9 while sources aligned with DAP and Amanah have previously said that they hope Shafie’s candidacy as premier will put an end to the Anwar-Dr Mahathir feud. “It’s a great idea. Shafie will be the first East Malaysian to be PM,” said one source

