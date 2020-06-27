MAHATHIR BACK TO HIS OLD, DIRTY TRICKS: CHINESE ARE RICH, SO THEY ARE CRIMINALS? – SAD TO SAY, MALAYS MAY NO LONGER BE SO GULLIBLE ANYMORE – BUT THEIR HATRED EMBEDDED BY DR M STILL BURNS DEEP – AND YET SOME OF THE POWER-CRAZED IN DAP THINK MAHATHIR IS THEIR ONLY PROPHET BACK TO POWER

DAP’s Sungai Pelek assemblyperson Ronnie Liu has accused Dr Mahathir Mohamad of pitting the Malays against the Chinese in the latter’s bid to woo Malay support.

In a Facebook posting, Liu warned that the former prime minister’s “highly inflammatory” words could lead the Malays to turn against the Chinese community.

“#TunM (Mahathir) is up to no good again. He is now using the same old trick to win Malay support.

“This is not the first time that Tun M has called the Chinese rich as if it’s a crime. To claim that the Chinese own all the towns will inevitably stir up sentiments of the Malays.

“Who are you trying to fool, Tun M? Or do you still believe the Malays are so gullible that they will turn to support you just because you have pitted them against other fellow Malaysians?” Liu’s post read.

In an interview with Hong Kong’s Asia Times, published yesterday, Mahathir addressed the wealth disparity between the two races in the country, making the claim that the Chinese have become extremely rich and “they own practically all the towns in Malaysia”.

“This is not healthy. We find that in Malaysia, the disparity between town and country is amplified by the disparity between the Chinese in the towns and the Malays in the rural areas. We need to correct that,” the former premier of the recently collapsed Pakatan Harapan government had said.

In his statement today, Liu, who has been vocal in his criticism of Mahathir in the past, pointed out that not all Malaysian Chinese are rich.

In the same vein, not all Malays are poor, including Mahathir’s own children, he claimed.

“So many Chinese SMEs are now struggling for survival thanks to his (Mahathir’s) poor administration and Covid-19. And the 800,000…out of job certainly include the Chinese.

“…You must be condemned for your racist slurs and you owe all peace-loving Malaysians an apology,” he said.

