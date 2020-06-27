BOMBSHELL – 3 ‘FIREWORKS’ SET TO EXPLODE IN JULY: DESPITE PRO-DAP SPIN, ANWAR IS WISE NOT TO SUPPORT ‘EVIL’ MAHATHIR’S NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE AIMED AT GETTING HIS 95-YEAR-OLD SELF & CRONIES BACK IN POWER – IF UMNO & PAS SUPPORT DR M BECAUSE THEY WANT SNAP GE15, ANWAR WOULD BE SMART TO BACK MUHYIDDIN – AND POWER-HUNGRY BUT UN-SAVVY DAP & AMANAH SHOULD TO DO LIKEWISE INSTEAD OF KEEP BETTING ON PROVEN ROTTEN OLD HORSE DR M – THIS WAY, IT’S THE SAME AS PAKATAN REGROUPING & RETURNING TO GOVT – BUT WITHOUT THE FIRE-POKING ELEMENTS FROM DR M & HIS CAMP – AND IF MUHYIDDIN IS REALLY DUMB ENOUGH TO FREE NAJIB FROM HIS CHARGES, THEN FOR SURE ANWAR & PKR WILL DEMAND SNAP POLLS OR PERISH FROM VOTERS’ RADAR

Politics | June 27, 2020 by | 0 Comments

     

    

  

Parliament - Muhyiddin Yassin - 1-Day Session

   

 

Malaysia Judiciary System Double Standard - Ordinary People vs Najib Razak - Post Bail

      

    

Puppet Regime - Zahid Hamidi and Najib Razak - Blackmail Muhyiddin Yassin

  

   

Anwar Ibrahim - Premier In Waiting

   

    

    

Muhyiddin Yassin and Anwar Ibrahim

   

   

PAS Hadi Awang and UMNO Zahid Hamidi - Whispering

   

     

    

Pakatan Harapan - DAP, PKR, Amanah Symbols

   

    



