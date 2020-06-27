At least three fireworks are to be unleashed in the month of July. The first fireworks will see the High Court delivers its verdict on July 28 over 7 charges against Najib Razak for plundering RM42 million of SRC International Bhd money. The former prime minister, who is holding a lame duck Prime Minister Muhyiddin to ransom, will know whether he is going to end up in jail or walk out a free man.

The second fireworks will see the High Court decides an application made by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) for a summary judgment in the RM1.69 billion tax suit against Mr. Najib. On June 22, Justice Ahmad Bache said that the court will take about a month to arrive at a decision. The lawsuit was filed on June 25, 2019 – before Muhyiddin’s coup to topple his own government.

Coincidentally, both fireworks will happen “after” the Parliament is opened for its second meeting (July 13 – August 27), after the first meeting (May 18) was “locked” from its normal proceedings by the coward backdoor prime minister, who feared losing power if a no-confidence vote motion initiated by his former boss, former PM Mahathir Mohamad, is allowed.

With razor-thin support of 114 MPs (112 minimum seats are required to form a simple-majority government in the 222-seat Parliament) for his backdoor government, the traitor Muhyiddin is literally at the mercy of the UMNO-led Barisan Nasional’s 42 MPs (UMNO’s 39, MCA’s 2 and MIC’s 1), PAS (18 MPs) and Sarawak-based GPS (18 MPs) to hold on to power.

However, besides Mahathir’s motion of no-confidence against Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional government, the prime minister is also constantly under the threat of a sudden pullout by his own allies. Therefore, Mr. Muhyiddin has been feeding UMNO, PAS and GPS with ministers, deputy ministers, chairmen and other positions or concessions to keep the hungry sharks at bay.

After the stunning discharge of Najib’s stepson, Riza Aziz, of all 5 charges of money laundering involving US$248 million (RM1.25 billion), which were misappropriated from sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), as well as the discharge of all 46 charges of corruption and money laundering against Musa Aman, it is believed that Najib will walk away a free man.

It was not a coincidence that the two High Court judges have deliberately postponed their decisions to after the July 13 Parliament sessions. It was designed in such a way to see if the third fireworks – a motion of no-confidence against Muhyddin government – will succeed or otherwise. It is also to see if Najib’s party UMNO will pull out suddenly to trigger a snap election.

By now, PM Muhyiddin has finally realised his stupidity of riding a tiger. He can’t get off it without risking being eaten alive. Regardless whether he quietly interferes to free Najib or jail the crook, UMNO can still pull out. If Najib is convicted and sent to prison, he will pull out. If Najib is acquitted and freed, he will return as a more powerful UMNO leader and pull out.

Either way, Muhyiddin is screwed. UMNO and its ally PAS have no intention of sharing the small pond of fish with Bersatu, let alone allowing Muhyiddin to continue becomes the prime minister. Exactly why should UMNO and PAS allow Muhyiddin’s tiny party to share the spoils of war when UMNO and PAS alone could sweep clean all the 119 parliamentary seats which are Malay-majority?

While it’s no-brainer why UMNO increasingly put pressure on PM Muhyiddin to dissolve the Parliament to enable a snap election, it’s rather strange that opposition PKR has little appetite to overthrow the backdoor government. Two days ago (June 24), PKR said it would rather put its resources into facing a snap election than support a no-confidence vote in Parliament.

The statement from PKR is itself self-contradictory. Isn’t it true that if the backdoor regime can be overthrown with PKR’s support during a no-confidence vote in the coming July sessions, the same Muhyiddin Yassin who had stolen PKR president Anwar Ibrahim’s crown will be forced to advise the Agong (King) to dissolve the Parliament, paving the way for a snap election anyway?

Therefore, how could PKR say it will not support a no-confidence vote against Muhyiddin, yet at the same time says the party prefers a snap election? If Anwar followers really wanted their leader to become the next prime minister, isn’t the most logical and best way to do it is to overthrow the illegitimate government of Muhyiddin soonest possible by supporting a no-confidence vote?

If PM-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim isn’t interested to support a no-confidence vote, does that mean he has full confidence in the leadership of the backdoor prime minister and worse, actually recognises the legitimacy of Muhyiddin Government? Perhaps Anwar was more interested in frustrating Mahathir’s no-confidence vote attempt out of revenge.

But it would be childish. Even if Anwar supports a motion of no-confidence in Parliament, which Mahathir said he will definitely push, it doesn’t mean he supports Mahathir. When Muhyiddin’s fragile government collapsed, Anwar will have the opportunity to become the next prime minister (provided he wins the election), as his supporters have been hoping all this while.

In fact, Anwar does not need to work with Mahathir at all in the next general election. Thus, it’s absolutely bizarre that PKR has poured cold water over the no-confidence proposal. Here’s a question every reporter should ask Anwar – will PKR throw its supports behind Muhyiddin if UMNO and PAS pull out unexpectedly or in the event of a no-confidence vote in July?

Perhaps the answers can be found from Anwar’s private meeting with Muhyiddin, allegedly to talk about Covid-19 pandemic. With PKR’s conflicting stance two days ago, one can easily speculate that Anwar’s meeting with Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin could be a negotiation to throw support behind Muhyiddin in exchange to avoid another sex charge against Anwar Ibrahim.

Last year, 26-year-old Muhammed Yusoff Rawther (a former researcher of Anwar’s party, PKR) has accused Mr. Anwar of attempting to force him into sex. Even if the allegation was fabricated, it could create lots of unnecessary disruptions and troubles to the PKR president, if the powerful home minister gives instruction to the police to re-open the stalled case.

Another possibility could be PKR’s lack of confidence that even with its allies in the Pakatan Harapan coalition, it cannot win the 15th General Election, unlike how they did it two years ago (where Mahathir was part of the coalition). Anwar’s temporary strategy, therefore, is probably to support the Muhyiddin administration, thinking that Muhyiddin is a lesser of two evils.

In the same breath, both Muhyiddin and Anwar could have struck a deal whereby in the eventuality that UMNO and PAS stop their support for the prime minister, PKR will fill the vacuum – in exchange for a deputy prime minister post. Anwar’s wisdom (or lack of it) probably was that it would be less risky to become Muhyiddin’s deputy than as Mahathir’s deputy.

Still, for Anwar to solicit the No. 2 position from Muhyiddin means he must ensure DAP and Amanah play along. Only with the Pakatan Harapan’s powerful bloc of 91 MPs that Muhyiddin will not be slaughtered by Najib and his gang. In essence, it would mean the return of Pakatan Harapan to the government – if UMNO and PAS try to be funny.

Wait a minute – does that mean DAP and Amanah are aware of the plan? Yes, before you condemn DAP and Amanah for being power-hungry, both parties could be hard at work to hedge their options – exploring and working with Mahathir at their end due to strategic reasons. As long as Muhyiddin can command support from at least 21 MPs, he might be able to rule until 2023.

Of course, Anwar may have been a sucker – tricked by calls of a snap election, a red herring thrown to mislead him, when neither Bersatu nor UMNO had any plan to do so because Muhyiddin has no issue embracing the corrupt UMNO regime. Muhyiddin could be merely using Anwar to check UMNO; the same way Anwar uses Muhyiddin to frustrate Mahathir.

Still, Anwar has not solved the main problem – his inability to get the crucial support from the Borneo states. Ultimately, a nationwide election will happen by 2023. If there is a hung Parliament after the election, Anwar will be running around like a headless chicken since Sabah and Sarawak still don’t trust him. He would continue to become a PM-in-waiting – forever.

FINANCE TWITTER

.