HIS OWN NAME LIKE DIRT, YET MAHATHIR DARES TO WARN ANWAR ‘HAS LOST A LOT OF SUPPORT’: IF SO & IF DR M TELLING THE TRUTH ABOUT ‘NO WISH TO COME BACK AS PM FOR 3RD TIME’, WHY DOESN’T HE SUPPORT ANWAR & PAKATAN AS ADVISER ALL THE WAY TO ENSURE VICTORY – BUT INSTEAD ‘LOOK FOR OTHER WAYS TO BE PM’

VOTERS won’t back Pakatan Harapan if the opposition coalition nominates Anwar Ibrahim as its prime minister-designate, said Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The former prime minister said the issue of prime minister-designate is not one of trust but of getting the support of the people.

“While Anwar used to be very popular, now he has lost quite a bit of the support.

“I believe these people will not support an attempt by Pakatan Harapan to make a comeback if he (Anwar) is the designated prime minister,” Dr Mahathir told Asia Times in an interview published today.

Dr Mahathir said many feel he should return as the prime minister, adding that he has no wish to do so.

“I have no wish to come back. I mean, coming back three times is a bit too much.

“Again, the appeal by people is there, they all come, they all ask (and say) that if you are in, we will support. If you are not in, we will not support.

“So, I have to take their views seriously because if we in the opposition now want to bring down the present government, we need to have a majority. At the moment, we do not have a majority,” the 94-year-old was quoted as saying.

Dr Mahathir was responding to the impasse between him and Anwar on who should be PH’s prime minister-designate should snap elections be called.

Anwar’s party PKR refuses to back Dr Mahathir as prime minister again while the latter said he won’t work with Anwar.

PH’s other parties, DAP, Amanah and Warisan said they want Dr Mahathir to lead them into snap elections.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

