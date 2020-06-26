CRACKS IN UMNO WIDEN – PRO-MUHYIDDIN CAMPS WHO WANT TO ENJOY THEIR ‘GLC & OTHER FREEBIES’ LONGER CLASH WITH MAT HASAN, OTHER FACTIONS CALLING FOR SNAP GE15

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Annuar Musa has dismissed the call by Mohamad Hasan for a snap election, saying it was the Umno deputy president’s personal opinion.

Annuar, who is also the Federal Territories minister, said it was not Umno’s stand on the matter and that the party had not decided on anything about dissolving Parliament.

“In fact, what Umno and BN have done is to reiterate our support for the prime minister.

“We have repeated that we are a part of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition and our stand is that the government must focus on the people’s problems,” he said when met at an event here today.

Mohamad, also known as Tok Mat, yesterday urged Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to dissolve Parliament to make way for a snap election in light of the current political uncertainty.

He said the country’s prosperity and competitive edge depended on political stability, adding that it also influenced investments, economic activities and social harmony.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

