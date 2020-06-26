GERAKAN NOW MUHYIDDIN & AZMIN’S WAREHOUSE TO STORE ‘FROG’ REPS UNWANTED BY THEIR OWN MALAYS-ONLY PARTY: BUNTONG REP JOINS GERAKAN AFTER DUMPING DAP TO JOIN PERIKATAN

IPOH: Former DAP member and assemblyman for Buntong, A. Sivasubramaniam has joined Gerakan.

The three-term assemblyman said after being a DAP member for the past 23 years and becoming Perikatan-friendly independent since March, he has decided to join Gerakan.

Sivasubramaniam said some 600 members, from 21 out of the 40 DAP branches in Buntong, have also joined Gerakan.

“What has happened in the past 22 months under Pakatan Harapan’s rule, as well as its collapse, is very disappointing.

“The democracy in the Perak DAP is controlled by one or two people, where no one can question or advise them, ” he told a press conference after receiving his membership application from Gerakan president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau.

On March 9, it was reported that three assemblymen from Perak Pakatan Harapan had declared themselves independents.

They were Sivasubramaniam, Paul Yong Choo Kiong (DAP-Tronoh) and Hasnul Zulkarnain Abdul Munaim (Amanah-Titi Serong).

Sivasubramaniam claimed that between seven and eight DAP assemblymen from Perak were also planning to quit the party.

“I know what is happening. We will wait and see either next month or during the DAP’s party elections in October. There will be surprises for sure.

“In the 22 months, DAP in Perak could not deliver its promises to the people, but now with a different platform, I hope to serve the people better.

“My constituents know me, I have been an assemblyman for more than 20 years, I have a good track record, ” he added.

Asked if he would still contest in Buntong in the next general election, Sivasubramaniam said: “Why shouldn’t I?”

“Buntong is in my heart, and I need to settle a few matters there, which DAP could not deliver, ” he added.

