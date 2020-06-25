‘HISTORY WILL REMEMBER YOUR TREACHERY’ – MAHATHIR, WHO HAS VOWED TO FIND ‘OTHER WAYS TO BE PM’ AFTER PKR SNUB, WAVES A FINGER AT MUHYIDDIN – ‘I WANT NOTHING TO DO WITH YOU & YOUR BAND OF TRAITORS’: YET TALK OF HIS SECRET MEETINGS WITH MUHYIDDIN’S COUP MASTERMIND AZMIN & PAS’ HADI ABOUND ALL OVER SOCIAL MEDIA

Dr Mahathir Mohamad has predicted that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Bersatu would be vanquished in the next general election and from the rubble, Umno would reclaim the seat of power which it lost after six decades in 2018.

His warning comes in the wake of a growing number of Umno leaders urging Muhyiddin, who is the Bersatu president, to initiate a snap polls.

In a blog post this evening, Mahathir reiterated his decision not to work with Muhyiddin and claimed that his successor-turned-predecessor, Najib Abdul Razak, is hoping to become prime minister again.

“In GE15, Umno will fight against Bersatu, which is now rudderless without the support of Pakatan Harapan.

“Not only will Muhyiddin lose but all Bersatu candidates will be defeated. Therefore, this will mark the end of Bersatu and Umno will reign again with its ‘cash is king’.

“History will remember Muhyiddin’s treachery towards the people who gave Harapan victory (in the last general election).

“I do not wish to be with Muhyiddin and his band of traitors,” added the nonagenarian, who revealed that numerous quarters have advised him to support and work with the current premier.

Mahathir said Muhyiddin also betrayed his allies by plotting with former Umno members who joined Bersatu to topple the Harapan administration.

“Without Harapan, Muhyiddin may have not won (in the last general election) and may not have found the backdoor (to form a backdoor government),” he added.

According to Mahathir, Umno collaborated with Muhyiddin to rescue Najib, who is facing a slew of court charges, from prison.

“We can see that such an effort is ongoing. Far from the promise to topple Najib, Muhyiddin is now working to free Najib from all charges so that he can contest in GE15.

“At that point, Najib will no longer need Muhyiddin because Najib intends to become prime minister again,” he added.

The Harapan government collapsed in February after 22 months in power following Azmin Ali and his allies quitting PKR and Muhyiddin subsequently withdrawing Bersatu from the coalition.

This prompted Mahathir, who is the disputed Bersatu chairperson, to resign as prime minister.

Following a week-long political crisis, Muhyiddin was sworn in as prime minister of the Perikatan Nasional government comprising Bersatu, Umno, PAS and others on March 1.

‘Muhyiddin used DAP to spook Malays’

Mahathir, in his blog post, also reiterated his defence of DAP against the perception that it would cause the destruction of the Malays.

“Although DAP won 42 seats, the party was only given six cabinet positions, the same as Bersatu which only won 13 seats. Furthermore, a Bersatu member was picked as the prime minister.

“It is impossible that DAP can control the cabinet (comprising 28 members) with just six ministers. All the decisions require the agreement of the 28 ministers and prime minister.

“The perception that six ministers can control 22 other ministers does not make sense…,” he added.

Contrary to this, Mahathir said it is the Malays who can annihilate DAP if the home minister de-registered it.

“This power was in Muhyiddin’s hands (Muhyiddin was the home minister during Harapan’s tenure) if DAP was seen as wanting to destroy the Malays.

“But Muhyiddin was more interested in using DAP to scare the Malays so they will join the movement to bring down Harapan in order for him to become prime minister,” he added.

Mahathir is also seeking to be prime minister for the third time through a counter-coup with the support of Harapan and its allies, dubbed Pakatan Harapan Plus.

However, PKR’s insistence that its president Anwar Ibrahim should be made prime minister is threatening to derail the plan. MKINI

Dr Mahathir refuses to back Muhyiddin’s ‘betrayal of the people’

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad believes Umno will fight Bersatu in future polls, aiming to rule the roost with its cash is king philosophy. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, June 25, 2020.

DR Mahathir Mohamad has said that he would not support Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s government because Muhyiddin had betrayed the people, who had brought down Najib Razak’s kleptocratic government.