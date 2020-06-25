Najib: BN win in Chini will bring momentum in snap general election

PEKAN: Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s move of throwing his support behind Chini by-election independent candidate Tengku Datuk Zainul Hisham Tengku Hussin will not sway votes in the latter’s favour.

Former Umno president and Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Najib Razak said Dr Mahathir does not provide reasons why Chini voters should give Tengku Zainul Hisham victory.

“(Dr Mahathir) campaigned during the Cameron Highlands by-election and even went down to the ground. Despite his presence, we (BN) secured an increased majority.

“We were hoping he would come to campaign in Chini, but he instead uploaded a video message for the voters here. (Dr Mahathir) has supported the independent candidate (Tengku Zainul Hisham), but did not give any reason for his decision…… such messages would not be able to persuade the voters in Chini,” he told reporters after attending the Ziarah Kasih programme at Kampung Tasik Mentiga Orang Asli settlement here, today.

When asked if he would welcome Dr Mahathir to the campaign trail in Chini, the Pekan Member of Parliament replied that he would, but that he feels that the former Bersatu chairman is unlikely to do so.

Najib was commenting on Dr Mahathir’s recent video message describing Tengku Zainul Hisham as the best candidate in the three-way contest and that voters in Chini should give him victory in the July 4 polls.

Tengku Zainul Hisham, a former Pekan Bersatu deputy division chief, announced his decision to contest the Chini by-election as an independent candidate, and submitted his nomination form on June 20 before he was sacked from Bersatu two days later.

Meanwhile, describing Chini as a BN stronghold, Najib said there are two vital elements when it comes to choosing the candidate, namely, the candidate himself and the party the individual represents.

“The candidate has to be someone will-liked and has the strong backing of the party. The BN candidate is ideal as, at the end of the day, voters need to ask themselves ‘which party will be able to safeguard (our) future?’…. It has to be BN, do not expect the independent candidate to bring changes,” he said.

Meanwhile, Najib, who is Pekan division Umno chairman, said that Chini constituents will back BN, as they realise that the two independent candidates would not be able to help or facilitate in bringing changes in the constituency.

“It would be better if we had more independent candidates contesting….. we have two in Chini. Firstly, they are not familiar faces among the voters and secondly, voters are wise when casting their votes….. independent candidates will find it tough to convince voters.

“Voters must pick a candidate who can assist them and it would be a waste if they decide to pick independent candidates. The independent candidate would collect his allowance (salary), but would not be able to serve the people well, as they are not in government .

Instead, BN is now part of the government,” he added.

In the three-cornered Chini by-election on July 4, BN’s Mohd Sharim Md Zain will be challenged by Tengku Zainul Hisham and another independent candidate, Mohd Syukri Mohd Ramli. – NST

