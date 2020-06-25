BRAIN DRAIN WILL CONTINUE – IN THE END, ONLY A SHELL WILL REMAIN AS FULLY DRAINED-OUT & EXCAVATED MALAYSIA SLIDES HEADLONG TOWARDS ‘FAILED STATE’ – WITH THE CORRUPT, MISGUIDED & LOW IQ HOGGING POLITICAL POWER
KUALA LUMPUR— Stalled reforms and perceived discrimination will keep up the chronic brain drain that has hampered Malaysia’s economic development at a time regional rivals are catching up to or surpassing the country, said Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research.
In a research note today, the Fitch Solutions unit highlighted the continuation of race-based affirmative action as a major cause of local talent choosing to head abroad for better opportunities.
“A chief example would be affirmative action policies favouring the ethnic Malay population (Bumiputra), which is likely to continue to cause a ‘brain drain’ where talented non-Malay members of the population seek opportunities overseas.
While the term “brain drain” is nebulous, the effects of the phenomenon can be demonstrated via employers’ perennial complaints about their difficulty in securing the talent critically needed for their operations.
Last year, recruitment firm Hays’ published a report that said nearly half of employers in Malaysia were not confident they would be able to find the talent vital to expanding their local operations.
As far back as 2011, the World Bank already warned that Malaysia was losing one in five of its graduates to migration, primarily to Singapore’s benefit.
Further worsening matters was the assessment of yet another recruitment firm, Kelly Services, which said in its Malaysia 2019 Salary Guide that the employability of graduates in the country was a concern to companies.
The Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research report today implied that this trend would not abate without serious reforms that it went on to concede would be formidable even without Malaysia’s current instability..
“These race-based policies will be very difficult to address and look set to slow the pace of economic development for the foreseeable future.”
Compounding Malaysia’s loss of talent was the country’s slowing population growth, which the research house said could fall from 2.3 per cent between 2010 and now to just 1.0 per cent heading towards 2030. MALAY MAIL
Malaysia’s political uncertainty seen keeping country stuck in middle-income trap for next decade
KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia’s bid to rise in the economic value chain is set to stay stagnant, according to Fitch Macro Country Risk and Industry Research that predicted the country’s growth for the coming 10 years to be half what it was in the past decade.
The Fitch Solutions unit published a report today that said Malaysia has already exhausted its potential for growth via low-level industrialisation and must urgently upgrade its economy to escape the so-called “middle-income trap”.
“Combined with less favourable demographics and reduced fiscal space to cushion against future negative shocks to the economy, these factors all spell a much lower growth rate over the coming decade.”
Citing the world-stopping Covid-19 pandemic, the Fitch Solutions unit said it was an “inopportune” time for Malaysia to be bogged down by the messy transition away from the one-party rule under Barisan Nasional that had lasted over six decades.
Among others, it said the political situation could distract the country’s administrators at a time when multinationals are looking to shift the bases of operations away from China for more diversity and resilience, as this was a trend upon which Malaysia could capitalise.
“Malaysia would essentially be starting on the back foot against regional competitors, especially Vietnam, in the race to attract foreign direct investment.”
Matters will be exacerbated as politicians could regress towards populism in an attempt to consolidate their positions, which the research firm said would come at the cost of a worsening business environment.
It also perceived an increased risk of corruption and graft in the country predicated primarily on the repeated defections of politicians and lawmakers between the two main coalitions jostling for control of the government.
Coalition and party heads could also employ political patronage to acquire and ensure loyalty towards them, Fitch Macro Country Risk and Industry Research said when pointing out the rash of political appointments at government-linked corporations at the moment.
Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was appointed the prime minister in March after his informal Perikatan Nasional coalition seized power from Pakatan Harapan after the latter administration collapsed due to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation.
After resigning, however, Dr Mahathir mounted a campaign to be reappointed in the position and has submitted a motion of no-confidence against his successor.
Muhyiddin is also said to be eyeing an early general election in the midst of the global Covid-19 pandemic in order to secure his personal mandate and dispel views that his coalition came to power via the “backdoor”.
However, political analysts told Malay Mail that it was not certain that Muhyiddin would be returned to the position even if PN wins the expected general election, which would in turn lead to further upheaval in Putrajaya.
