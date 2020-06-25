UMNO BARKS FOR SNAP GE – EVEN MUHYIDDIN ‘COMTEMPLATING IT’ – BUT HE’S SCARED UMNO WON’T LET HIM STAY PM IF PN WINS
KUALA LUMPUR — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin emerged seemingly out of left field to become the prime minister in March after what was initially believed to be a power struggle between Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in February.
Since then, the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president has had to repeatedly defend the legitimacy of his administration that came to power without a single ballot cast.
However, as his Bersatu is the fledgling within Perikatan Nasional, questions have been asked whether the informal coalition, that includes the much larger and older Umno, will support him to remain in the role should it win the general election.
“If there is a new name to lead the PN, the new person has to be the one that receives the most support by the people, committee members of parties alliance, and endorsed by Yang Di-Pertuan Agong. It is not as simple as just naming the candidate,” the professor told Malay Mail.
Recently, the Tokyo-based Nikkei Asian Review published a report citing anonymous sources claiming Muhyiddin was eyeing a March 2021 general election to legitimise his role as prime minister.
While neither PN or the deposed Pakatan Harapan (PH) have publicly proved their claimed level of support among federal lawmakers, it was believed that Muhyiddin’s support was now just four more than the 112 seats needed for a simple majority in Parliament.
The sources said it was untenable to continue governing with such a slim majority, hence Muhyiddin’s desire to consolidate his coalition’s hold through a general election.
Should PN win this, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia geostrategist Azmi Hassan believes Muhyiddin would return as the prime minister notwithstanding his party’s size compared to allies in PN or possible aspirants such as Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.
Azmin is portrayed as the mastermind behind the so-called “Sheraton Move” that allowed PN to take over the federal government unelected.
He was appointed one of the four senior ministers in Muhyiddin’s Cabinet, but appears to hold the position of the de facto deputy prime minister.
“Muhyiddin is very acceptable as PN leader and also prime minister compared to Azmin,” Azmi said.
“I believe PN and all its component parties will stand behind Muhyiddin come GE15. I don’t see Azmin as the prime minister-designate for PN since it will provide PH with extra ammunition to attack PN.
“If seat allocations can be settled by PN members, I’m confident that PN will be intact as it is today and Muhyiddin will be its leader,” the professor added.
At the moment, PN’s chances appear to be improving. The collaboration between PH and Dr Mahathir’s faction of Bersatu are said to be fraying over the coalition’s pick to be the prime minister.
Sources told Malay Mail that Dr Mahathir and Anwar have stopped communicating directly over the disagreement, and were only trading messages through intermediaries.
Despite PN’s apparent chances at victory, however, not all were convinced this would result in a second term for Muhyiddin.
According to Prof Ahmad Fauzi Abdul Hamid from Universiti Sains Malaysia, Bersatu’s allies in PN would seize the opportunity to claim the position of prime minister for themselves.
Ahmad Fauzi said this was compounded by the fact that Umno and PAS were more likely to be responsible for any PN victory in the general election instead of Muhyiddin’s Bersatu.
“Why would PN stick with a Bersatu PM?” Ahmad Fauzi said.
“The prime ministership was given to Muhyiddin as goodwill for having initiated the move that toppled the PH government. A Bersatu prime minister will outlive its usefulness by the time the next GE arrives.
“The next PM candidate for PN will more likely come from Umno as the largest party in the coalition.”
Technically, Umno can lay claim to every prime minister of Malaysia, even from the PH administration before and the PN government now. Dr Mahathir was the Umno president until 2003 while Muhyiddin was the deputy president of the party until 2016. – MALAY MAIL
Mat Hasan urges Muhyiddin to call for snap election
Take a cue from Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong, who has called for early elections to obtain a strong mandate, Mohamad tells Muhyiddin.
“It is better for Muhyiddin to call for an election immediately without thinking too long,” said Mohamad in a statement
“Malaysia has not been in an unstable political situation since Merdeka. Our development and peace are depending on our political stability.”
He said only a government with a strong mandate could function properly and focus on fixing the country’s economy.
“To fix our economy we need a stable government and a parliament able to provide checks and balances.
“The country cannot be dragged into these uncertainties including the possibility of a change of government in a few months.
“The real power belongs to the people and no one else especially to some blocs that were created just for political power.”
Muhyiddin’s wafer-thin majority in Dewan Rakyat has caused uncertainty in the stability of his four-month-old government.
Waiting on the sidelines are Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Anwar Ibrahim, both trying to build coalitions to replace the PN government. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
MALAY MAIL / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
