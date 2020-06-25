CHICKEN WARS – MAHATHIR VS NAJIB INTENSIFY: IT’S A DRAW – NO ONE WILL EVER KNOW WHO REALLY STOLE MORE CHICKENS OR ENTIRE HEN-HOUSES – BUT MUHYIDDIN & AZMIN ARE FAST CATCHING UP & IF LEFT IN POWER, MAY EMERGE THE ULTIMATE CHAMPIONS OF ‘CHICKEN STEALING’ ALA UMNO STYLE

While some celebrate the open war of words between two former prime ministers – Najib Razak and Mahathir Mohamad – others have mocked Najib for being dumb. Najib should keep quiet and not throw stones in glass houses. Muhyiddin Yassin was smarter. Despite the barrage of attacks by Mahathir, the backdoor PM Muhyiddin has chosen to keep quiet.

Muhyiddin understood that if he retaliates against Mahathir, his own dirts will be exposed. His scandals go way back to the 1980s, when he was the Menteri Besar (Chief Minister) of Johor in the Stamford land scandal. There was also a sex scandal of him having an extramarital affair with Nika Gee Siew Yee, the wife of former deputy public prosecutor Stanley Clement Augustin.

So the best solution was to zip his mouth. But narcissist Najib is a different animal. Emboldened with the prospect of walking away a free man from his 1MDB corruption charges, thanks to a shaky Muhyiddin government who desperately needs Najib’s vote in the Parliament, the former PM who fantasizes about returning as a PM again has returned fire at Mahathir.

Capitalizing on Muhyiddin government’s controversial decision to free Najib’s stepson – Riza Aziz – over 5 charges of money laundering involving US$248 million (RM1. 25 billion), which were misappropriated from sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), Mahathir gave an analogy of how Najib’s families had stolen 10 chickens but returned only 1 chicken to settle the case.

Mahathir, referring to Najib’s thievery, said – “It is like stealing 10 chickens. You should give back all the 10. If you had had a feast of 9 chickens or you sold them to someone, it does not matter. The 10 chickens must be returned to the owner. Giving one back will still mean that the chicken owner has lost 9 chickens stolen by the thief.”

Originally charged on July 5, 2019, Riza was stunningly discharged not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) on May 14, 2020 after a government coup. He is required to return about US$107.3 million (RM465.3 million) worth of overseas assets which he acquired as part of the settlement. That was indeed a sweetheart deal. After stealing US$248 million, he just needs to return 43% of his loots.

In retaliation against Mahathir’s claims that his own children had never obtained sweetheart deals when he was the prime minister for 22 years (from 1981 to 2003), an upset Najib revealed a list of business dealings that Mirzan and Mokhzani had enjoyed – from the Malaysian International Shipping Corporation (MISC) bailout to Hospital Pantai deal.

In truth, Mahathir’s 22 years of iron-fist rule had indeed benefited his own children. The business deals involving the sons of Mahathir at a time when the daddy was the prime minister was certainly not right. However, at best, it screams of nepotism and cronyism at the highest order. Unfortunately, nepotism, cronyism or favouritism is not legally wrong in the country.

If the Mahathir families had broken the law, here’s one question for Najib – why didn’t he charge any of the Mahathir’s sons when he was the prime minister from 2009-2018? Yes, despite Mahathir’s relentless attacks to unseat Najib over 1MDB scandal, leading to the collapse of the Najib regime in the 2018 General Election, Mr. Najib did not and could not charge Mahathir families.

On the contrary, Mahathir government had dragged Najib, his stepson Riza and even his wife Rosmah Mansor to the courtrooms and charged them for money laundering, corruption and criminal breach of trust (CBT). Make no mistake. Both Mahathir and Najib were UMNO crooks. The difference: Mahathir cleverly covered it, but Najib stupidly parked stolen money in his private bank accounts.

But even if Mahathir’s sons could not be charged because it was well disguised under corporate deals, here’s another question for Najib – why didn’t he at least expose Mahathir’s abuse of power during his 22-year-rule? During Mahathir’s era from 1981 to 2003, was Najib not part of his government’s Cabinet? As early as 1986, Najib was Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Najib was the Minister of Youth and Sports until 1990, followed by a promotion as Defence Minister (1990 – 1995) and Minister of Education (1995 – 1999). He returned as Minister of Defence again (1999 to 2008) and then took over the Minister of Finance (2008 – 2018) He was the 9th Deputy PM from 2004 to 2009 before becoming the 6th Prime Minister from 2009 until his defeat in 2018.

Obviously, when Mahathir told Petronas, the national oil company, to bail out his son’s MISC during the 1997-98 Asian Financial Crisis, Najib was part of the UMNO corrupt regime, was he not? Similarly, when Mukhriz’s company Opcom was given a RM214 million contract by Telekom Malaysia in 2003, as whined and bitched by Najib, he was a very senior minister in the Mahathir government.

In the same breath, why didn’t Najib expose or charge business tycoon Vincent Tan for committing so-called irregularities in enriching Mahathir’s sons? Not even once did Mr. Najib express his displeasure over the wheeling and dealing of his boss. That’s because Najib was in the same pirate ship, enriching himself in deals such as the infamous Scorpene submarines scandal.

Najib mocked Mahathir – “Don’t talk about stealing or returning chickens. Under you, the entire henhouse was handed to the cronies to be slaughtered.” If that’s true, then Najib had done worse – he stole and sold all the chickens together with the henhouse as well as the farmland. And when he was caught, he claimed that his partner-in-crime had scammed him.

Hilariously, Najib disagreed with Mahathir’s analogy, saying his stepson has returned more chickens – “This is not a case of stealing 11 chickens and returning one as claimed by Mahathir. This is a case of receiving 11 chickens and returning 13.” Najib lectured Mahathir that Riza would eventually have to return US$40 million more than the US$248 million received for his Hollywood film projects.

Did Najib just admit that his stepson indeed had stolen money? Exactly why should Riza return 11 chickens, let alone 13 chickens, if he has not stolen even one chicken at all? Are there any farmers in their right minds who would surrender any of their chickens, if those chickens were legitimately theirs from the beginning? Only a thief is willing to return stolen goods.

Actually, before Mahathir became the 4th Prime Minister in 1981, Najib was already elected to the Parliament in 1976 replacing his deceased father. At the age of 25, he was appointed Deputy Minister of Energy, Telecommunications and Post in 1978. He then served as the Menteri Besar (Chief Minister) of Pahang from 1982 to 1986.

Hence, it’s still unclear if Najib had stolen any chicken since 1978 or whether he had sold any henhouse from 1982 to 1986. More importantly, from where his stepson had gotten the US$248 million if not from money siphoned from 1MDB funds? If the money was from Arab investors, how could Riza return the money that does not belong to him in the first place?

