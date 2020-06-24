‘SOUR GRAPES’ MAHATHIR SNIPES AT MUHYIDDIN – ‘BERSATU IS NOW A MUHYIDDIN PARTY’: YET IF DR M IS SO SMART & DESERVES TO BE PM FOR A 3RD TIME, HE WON’T BE KICKED OUT OF BOTH PARTIES HE PERSONALLY FOUNDED – UMNO BARU & BERSATU

Dr Mahathir has described that Parti Pribumi Malaysia is no longer the party set up earlier but a `Muhyiddin party’. Those who do not support Muhyiddin would be sacked from the party. Hence, Dr Mahathir is of the view that party members would give negative feedback when Muhyiddin meet them while campaigning for party election.

“All matters are done by him without abiding party constitution.

“Party grassroots support me. He gives money to many of them. Of course, he would not admit it. If a division chairman opposes him, he would sack the chairman and replace him with No 2. If the No 2 does not accept the position he would appoint others,” said Dr Mahathir.

Dr Mahathir said despite Muhyiddin sacked him and leaders who aligned with him, Muhyddin had sacked them illegally. Hence leaders aligned with Dr Mahathir would start campaigning for party election.

Dr Mahathir said he would campaign for Mukhriz Mahathir, who is challenging Muhyiddin for the presidency of Bersatu. Dr Mahathir would also campaign for Bersatu youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman to garner support in the party election.

The party election, deferred due to Covid-19 pandemic, is believed to be held soon, pending an election date to be decided by the party leadership.

“To me I am not required to contest as I am the only one nominated for Bersatu chairman.

“Muhyiddin and Mukhriz will be contesting. There are other positions too. But we feel that if the grassroots do not want Muhyiddin and say no to him, he would bribe them.”

Asked whether he would campaign for Mukhriz, Syed Saddiq and other party leaders who are aligned with him, Dr Mahathir said: “ Yes, We will launch campaign activities.”

Dr Mahathir also said that Muhyiddin told grassroots that Dr Mahathir was no longer a party member as he had sacked Dr Mahathir. Hence Dr Mahathir was not able to contest in party election.

“To me, I am still a party member. The court has delivered its decision. We would appeal. Muhyiddin has sacked me the wrong way without complying with the party constitution. We would oppose. Hence, we still can contest if there is party election.

“Of course, he would try to say I am no longer a party member when campaigning for party election. Therefore, I can no longer contest for the position of chairman. This is not the proper way of doing things,’’ said Dr Mahathir.

What would Bersatu be without Dr Mahathir? Dr Mahathir replied: “I will never be a leader forever. But I will be with the party.

“I will try to tell them what is best for the party and what is best for the country.

“We know what we want to do now is to narrow the poverty gap among the ethnic groups. That is our target,’’ he said.

Dr M: Opposition still stand a chance to win the elections

On the chances of Pakatan Harapan winning in the snap poll, Dr Mahathir said Muhyiddin has caused public outcry for setting corrupted politicians free in order to retain power. He is of the view that the opposition still stand a chance to win the elections.

“People are angry over someone who has stolen money but freed. I think the Muhyiddin government has committed many errors. Pakatan Harapan still stand a chance to win in the elections.”

Asked whether those Bersatu leaders aligned with him would win in the elections like those in Pakatan Harapan, in jest, Dr Mahathir replied: “We will see.”

“Do you know that many are unhappy? See how those criminals are treated. The thief does not have to pay back the money now and he is freed. They are not even barred from contesting in elections. These matters will take place. There are six people who have been charged in court. If they are convicted and not allowed to vote in parliament (no confidence motion), the Muhyiddin government would collapse. This is because they only have a majority of two in the parliament at this moment. If the six are convicted, they lose their status as MP, this government will collapse.’

“That is why he is trying his level best to ensure these people are not convicted,’’ he said.

mysinchew

.