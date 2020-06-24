WOW! ‘RICH ALREADY’ BERSATU MB DUMPS ORDINARY CAMRY FOR SUPERGRADE LEXUS ES SEDAN – WHILE 4 ROGUE PENANG REPS RUSH TO MEET MUHYIDDIN TO JOIN HIS BURSTING GRAVY TRAIN

IPOH: Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has had his official car upgraded from a Toyota Camry to a Lexus ES sedan.

The new white car was spotted during his visits to SMK Methodist (P) and SMJK Sam Tet for the reopening of schools on Wednesday (June 24).

Speaking to reporters at SMJK Sam Tet, Faizal said he had given his Camry to a state executive council member.

“We got a good discount of between RM40,000 to RM50,000 for the 2019 car.

“The car was originally priced at about RM300,000, and we got it for about RM200,000.

“The car belongs to the state, we can still afford to buy,” he said.

In March last year, when Perak was under Pakatan Harapan, the state bought 16 Camrys for its executive councillors and state officials.

Faizal said one of the Camrys had been sold to former state legal adviser Datuk Rohana Abd Malek, who retired last December.

“She asked to buy it. She was our longest-serving legal advisor, so we approved it (the sale).

“She still needed to buy it for over RM100,000, which was cheaper than getting it from outside,” he said.

Faizal also said the state planned to sell some of its vehicles that were no longer being used.

“We are going to call for an open tender to sell some of the cars, including some Mercedes Benz S Class (cars),” he said.

Four rogue Penang PKR, Bersatu reps meet Muhyiddin in Putrajaya

GEORGE TOWN: Four rogue Penang assemblymen from PKR and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia met Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Putrajaya on Tuesday (June 23).

They were Zolkifly Md Lazim (Teluk Bahang) and Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishak (Bertam), of Bersatu, as well as Sungai Acheh assemblyman Zulkifli Ibrahim and Seberang Jaya assemblyman Dr Afif Bahardin, of PKR.

A photo of them meeting the Prime Minister with PAS’ Penaga assemblyman Mohd Yusni Mat Piah was sent to the press by Zolkifly.

According to Zolkifly, the meeting was to discuss with Muhyiddin the possibility of all PKR assemblymen crossing over to Perikatan Nasional.

“If this happens, the Pakatan Harapan government in Penang will fall,” said Zolkifly before the meeting on Tuesday.

Asked how many PKR assemblymen would cross over, Zolkifly said it was not the right time to diclose the names.

The four assemblymen have pledged their support for Perikatan.

Zulkifli of Sungai Acheh had also recently called for PKR to leave Pakatan, alleging that DAP and Amanah had deserted PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He added that the two parties did not support Anwar as the next Prime Minister.

However, political observers said it is “wishful thinking” to bring down the Pakatan government in Penang as it still has the numbers.

“It is unlikely that all Penang PKR assemblymen will cross over, and in the 40-seat assembly, DAP holds 19 seats and Amanah two,” an observer said.

ANN

.