YOUR BILLIONAIRE SONS GOBBLED THE FATTEST CHICKENS IN THE COUNTRY – NAJIB FIRES AWAY AT MAHATHIR – AND TO BE FAIR, WHO’S TO SAY ‘BOSSKU’ IS WRONG! AS THE BIGGEST MODERN-DAY KLEPTOCRAT, SURELY HE CAN SPOT A FELLOW THIEF WHEN HE SEES ONE!
NAJIB Razak took to Facebook tonight to respond to Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s challenge to show proof that the latter’s sons benefitted from his time in office.
He cited the business dealings of one of Dr Mahathir’s sons, Mirzan, whose entity, Konsortium Perkapalan, needed a bailout from Petronas via MISC during the 1997-1998 economic crisis, as well as his business involvement with Vincent Tan’s brother.
Najib also referenced another of Dr Mahathir’s sons, Mokhzani, saying the latter had been the “largest shareholder of the Hospital Pantai group after buying it from the Vincent Tan-controlled Berjaya group”.
Najib also cited another of Dr Mahathir’s sons, Mukhriz’s dealings as owner of Opcom, which the former claimed was awarded a contract without tender worth RM214 million on the instruction of the Finance Ministry.
Earlier today, Dr Mahathir had, in a blog post, challenged Najib to show proof that his children benefited from nepotism.
“You say my children were given government contracts (while I was the 7th prime minister).
“I did not even allow my children to do business in Malaysia, much less get government contracts,” Dr Mahathir wrote.
Dr Mahathir also took issue with Najib’s stepson, Riza Aziz, and his recent discharge not amounting to an acquittal after being charged with five counts of money-laundering involving US$248 million (RM1.07 billion) via a Hollywood production house, Red Granite.
Najib, meanwhile, said the deal was “legitimate” and defended Riza, saying he “never received a single dollar direct from 1MDB”.
“Similarly, he was also never charged for abuse of power, theft or corruption by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) despite the fact that majority of the investments were received, used and returned from the US.
“He’s (Riza) paid back some, he continues to repay, so that it would appear as a legitimate loan agreement, which it is, you see. Because when he received it, the banks cleared the source of money so he was not aware at all where it came from,” Najib said.
He also responded to Dr Mahathir’s criticism of Red Granite’s The Wolf of Wall Street, which the latter alluded to being a “pornographic film”.
“It is not a pornographic film. Yes, it has scenes of drug use and some nudity but it is not a pornographic film. It is rated ‘R’ in the US.
“Other successful Riza-produced films includes Dumb and Dumber To and Daddy’s Home – both of which were shown in Malaysian cinemas.”
Show proof I gave contracts to my children, Dr Mahathir tells Najib
“I did not even allow my children to do business in Malaysia, much less get government contracts.
“They were not even given government scholarships except Mirzan, who got it before I became a member of Parliament in 1964. And Mirzan had to pay back 25%,” the 94-year-old said.
“Please give documentary evidence of the contracts given to my children, just as documentary evidence proved that you, as MO1 (Malaysian Official 1), had taken money from 1MDB (1Malaysia Development Bhd).”
MO1 was the identifier used in US Department of Justice documents for Najib.
The spat began when Dr Mahathir commented on the plea bargain deal received by Najib’s stepson Riza Aziz over money-laundering charges.
Dr Mahathir called the deal the equivalent of returning one chicken after stealing ten.
Riza was recently granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal after being charged with five counts of money-laundering involving US$248 million (RM1.07 billion) via a Hollywood production house, Red Granite.
Putrajaya said it was part of an agreement that will see Riza returning about US$107 million in assets to Malaysia.
Najib has responded to Dr Mahathir saying it was instead a case of receiving 11 chickens and returning 13.
Najib claimed that Riza would eventually have to return US$40 million more than the US$248 million received for his film projects.
“Najib seems upset about my veiled suggestion that the discharge secured by filmmaker Riza Aziz was wrong,” said Dr Mahathir today.
“I still maintain that it was a sweetheart deal where you steal US$248 million from 1MDB money and you give back US$107.3 million and keep over US$140 million to enjoy.
“The fact is that you stole from 1MDB US$248 million and the whole amount should be returned. What you pay to somebody else is irrelevant.
“It is like stealing 10 chickens. You should give back all the 10. If you had had a feast of nine chickens or you sold them to someone, it does not matter. The 10 chickens must be returned to the owner. Giving one back will still mean that the chicken owner has lost nine chickens stolen by the thief.
“Incidentally, please explain why the great movie The Wolf of Wall Street had not been screened in Malaysia. Is it true that it is a pornographic film?” Dr Mahathir added, referring to the Red Granite’s most successful film.
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
