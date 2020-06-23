HSIEN LOONG SPRINGS A SHOCK – RIDES ON COVID-19 CONTAINMENT TO AMBUSH THE OPPOSITION: SINGAPORE TO GO TO THE POLLS ON JULY 10, NOMINATION ON JUNE 30 – WILL MUHYIDDIN DO A COPY-CAT TO SEAL A MANDATE FOR HIS COUP GOVT?

SINGAPORE— Singapore will go to the polls on July 10, the Elections Department said today.

Separately, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that Nomination Day will be on June 30.

The announcements came soon after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong made a live address to the nation saying that he had advised President Halimah Yacob to dissolve Parliament and issue the Writ of Election.

Mr Lee said that he decided to call for the election now because the Government’s five-year term is ending, and after great effort at battling the Covid-19 pandemic, Singapore is now in a “stable position”.