BOMBSHELL – MAHATHIR SHOWS HE WOULD SURELY RENEGE ON LATEST ‘PM FOR 6 MONTHS ONLY’ PROMISE TO ANWAR – LUCKILY PKR REFUSED TO BE ‘SOLD OUT’ BY DAP & AMANAH: MEGALOMANIAC 95-YEAR-OLD REJECTS ‘MINISTER MENTOR’ OFFER AS ‘PEOPLE WON’T LISTEN’ TO HIM IF HE’S NOT NO.1 – YET IF KUAN YEW, WHO ACHIEVED SO MUCH MORE, COULD LET GO FOR THE SAKE OF HIS NATION, WHY CAN’T ‘SELFISH’ MAHATHIR?

DR Mahathir Mohamad said he will not agree to Anwar Ibrahim’s offer of an advisory position in government because of his past experience with other prime ministers.

“My experience is that when I tried to give advice to the prime minister, they rejected me and did not listen to me.

“Just like former prime ministers Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, Najib Razak and now Muhyiddin Yassin,” the 94-year-old told Sin Chew Daily in an exclusive interview today.

“No, I won’t accept it as no one will listen,” said Dr Mahathir.

He was responding to a question on why he had rejected Anwar’s offer of an advisory role, akin to a senior minister’s post or “minister mentor”.

Anwar had said on Channel News Asia should PH win the next elections. The PKR president and opposition leader said he will consider this rather than accepting Dr Mahathir as prime minister again.

Dr Mahathir told Sin Chew that a prime minister would want to leave his own legacy and not be remembered for the advice he received from an adviser.

“The prime minister wants to show that he is in charge of everything and that all the ideas come from him. He would want to have his own legacy and not have others say that he got it from Dr Mahathir,” said the Langkawi MP.

Anwar is currently in a tussle with other PH parties, DAP and Amanah, who want Dr Mahathir to lead the opposition into the next elections.

Besides DAP and Amanah, Parti Warisan Sabah and the sacked Bersatu MPs aligned to Dr Mahathir also want the former two-time prime minister to lead them again.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

