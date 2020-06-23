BOMBSHELL – MAHATHIR LOOKS FOR ‘OTHER WAYS’ TO BE PM AFTER ANWAR SNUB – WILL NO LONGER WORK WITH PKR BUT ONLY LAPDOGS DAP & AMANAH: DR M SHOWS HIS TRUE COLORS – HE’S THE ONE CRAZED TO BE PM NO MATTER WHAT THE COST OR WHO HE HAS TO SLEEP WITH TO ACHIEVE HIS RUTHLESS GOAL

DR Mahathir Mohamad said he will pull out of Pakatan Harapan Plus but continue to work with DAP and Amanah after PKR’s declined to name him as its prime ministerial candidate.

“I will not cooperate with Anwar Ibrahim as he does not want to work with me. I need to find other ways to become prime minister. There may be other ways,” said Dr Mahathir in an exclusive interview with Sin Chew Daily published today.

The 94-year-old was responding to a question on whether he would work with Anwar after PKR rejected PH Plus’ proposal to make Dr Mahathir its prime ministerial candidate.

Anwar is not in accord with his pact partners DAP and Amanah, who want Dr Mahathir to lead the opposition in the next general election.

In an interview, Anwar told CNA that at best he was willing to consider a role for Dr Mahathir similar to that of a minister mentor as was granted for former Singapore prime minister Lee Kuan Yew when he retired.

“They talk about a senior minister (or a) minister-mentor a la Lee Kuan Yew. I’m open to discussion,” Anwar said.

Besides DAP and Amanah, Warisan and the sacked Bersatu MPs aligned to Dr Mahathir also want the former two-time prime minister to lead them again.

Dr Mahathir, meanwhile, would withdraw from PH Plus but would continue with DAP and Amanah.

“They have been opposition parties for a long time. They tried to win in 2008 and 2013 before I joined them, but they lost and they couldn’t win. So in the 14th national election I joined them,

“They know that they need Malay votes to win, and they think I can bring in Malay votes because the main party is a Malay party and the others are multiracial parties. Malays will not support multiracial parties,” he told the paper.

People won’t listen to me as adviser, says Dr Mahathir on Anwar’s offer

DR Mahathir Mohamad said he will not agree to Anwar Ibrahim’s offer of an advisory position in government because of his past experience with other prime ministers.