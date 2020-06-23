PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad today declared his support for independent candidate Tengku Zainul Hisham Hussin in the Chini by-election.
In a video message to Chini voters, Mahathir, the former PPBM chairman, said he believed Tengku Zainul was the best candidate even though he is an independent.
Tengku Zainul, the former Pekan PPBM division deputy chief, was sacked yesterday for contesting in the election against the party’s decision.
“I hope the voters in Chini who love Chini and the country will not be swayed by inducements from any party,” Mahathir said, adding that voting over inducements would create problems.
“PPBM did not place a candidate but I support this candidate to stand and hope Chini voters will give him victory,” he said.
The July 4 by-election will see Tengku Zainul take on Barisan Nasional’s Mohd Sharim Md Zain and another independent, Mohd Shukri Mohd Ramli in a three-way contest.
The by-election is being held following the death of incumbent Abu Bakar Harun of Umno on May 6 after a heart attack.
In the last general election, Bakar defeated PAS’ Mohd Fadhil Noor Abdul Karim and PKR’s Mohamad Razali Ithnain by a 4,622-vote majority. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
BERNAMA / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
