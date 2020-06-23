UMNO Youth has called on the government to set up a royal commission of inquiry (RCI) to investigate all allegations of misappropriation in Tabung Haji.

Its chief, Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, said the matter is crucial to restore the confidence of investors and about 9.4 million depositors of the leading Islamic institution in the country.

“Even though the RCI on TH is not part of the government’s pledge as it is in fact a Pakatan Harapan manifesto promise, the people have the right to obtain thorough and transparent explanation on various allegations of misconduct played up by the previous government,” he said.

Asyraf said TH is a valuable institution in the hearts of Malaysians and its excellent performance with depositors enjoying shared hibah and bonus averaging not less than 6.25% annually after deducting 2.5% zakat before this was recoDESPITEgnised in the world. – Bernama

