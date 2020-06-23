MAT HASAN FACTION FIRES MISSILE AT NAJIB CAMP AMID CHINI BY-ELECTION – WANTS RCI ON TABUNG HAJI CORRUPTION – EVEN AS MAHATHIR UPS THE PRESSURE ON MUHYIDDIN AFTER ‘LAME DUCK’ DECISION TO GIVE WAY TO UMNO CANDIDATE BY BACKING EX-BERSATU MAN

UMNO Youth has called on the government to set up a royal commission of inquiry (RCI) to investigate all allegations of misappropriation in Tabung Haji.

Its chief, Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, said the matter is crucial to restore the confidence of investors and about 9.4 million depositors of the leading Islamic institution in the country.

“Even though the RCI on TH is not part of the government’s pledge as it is in fact a Pakatan Harapan manifesto promise, the people have the right to obtain thorough and transparent explanation on various allegations of misconduct played up by the previous government,” he said.

Asyraf said TH is a valuable institution in the hearts of Malaysians and its excellent performance with depositors enjoying shared hibah and bonus averaging not less than 6.25% annually after deducting 2.5% zakat before this was recoDESPITEgnised in the world. – Bernama

Dr M backs ex-PPBM man in Chini by-electionsharethis sharing button

Dr Mahathir Mohamad addresses Chini voters in a video message endorsing independent candidate Tengku Zainul Hisham Hussin.

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad today declared his support for independent candidate Tengku Zainul Hisham Hussin in the Chini by-election.

In a video message to Chini voters, Mahathir, the former PPBM chairman, said he believed Tengku Zainul was the best candidate even though he is an independent.

Tengku Zainul, the former Pekan PPBM division deputy chief, was sacked yesterday for contesting in the election against the party’s decision.

“I hope the voters in Chini who love Chini and the country will not be swayed by inducements from any party,” Mahathir said, adding that voting over inducements would create problems.

“PPBM did not place a candidate but I support this candidate to stand and hope Chini voters will give him victory,” he said.

The July 4 by-election will see Tengku Zainul take on Barisan Nasional’s Mohd Sharim Md Zain and another independent, Mohd Shukri Mohd Ramli in a three-way contest.

The by-election is being held following the death of incumbent Abu Bakar Harun of Umno on May 6 after a heart attack.

In the last general election, Bakar defeated PAS’ Mohd Fadhil Noor Abdul Karim and PKR’s Mohamad Razali Ithnain by a 4,622-vote majority. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

