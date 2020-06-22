CHAMPION LIAR OR NOT, MAHATHIR’S SHOCK SECRET MEETING IN LANGKAWI EXPOSED! HE’S AT THE LOAF, AZMIN & HISHAM ALSO AT THE LOAF – BUT AIDE DENIES ANY ‘FORMAL OR INFORMAL’ MEETING DESPITE PICS – JUST LIKE IN KEY ‘SHERATON MOVE’ MEETING AT HIS LUXURIOUS KL HOME WHERE MUHYIDDIN ‘SUDDENLY SURPRISED’ HIM WITH ZAHID, HADI, SABAH & S’WAK LEADERS & AZMIN CARTEL IN TOW

Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s aide has dismissed speculations of a secret meeting between the former prime minister and Perikatan Nasional leaders in Langkawi last weekend.

The aide, Adam Mukhriz Mohd Muhayeddin, said there was never a meeting between Mahathir and PN leaders Azmin Ali and Hishammuddin Hussein.

“Officer accompanying Mahathir confirmed there was no meeting, be it formally or informally.

“Mahathir’s trip to Langkawi was also last minute. Speculation that Mahathir had planned a holiday with Azmin is completely untrue,” he said in a Facebook post. Related story: Sheraton Move – different narratives, but one thing is indisputable

The speculation, mostly circulated by PKR-linked Facebook accounts, was raised after Mahathir’s political secretary Abu Bakar Yahya Aby was spotted shaking hands with Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein outside a bakery.

The accounts also shared two other photographs, one of Mahathir also at the bakery and another of Azmin’s entourage.

However, none showed the three men were together. The exact time of the photographs was not disclosed.

The speculation also came amid an impasse between Mahathir and PKR president Anwar Ibrahim on who should become the next prime minister if Pakatan Harapan succeeds in regaining power.

Supporters have argued that Mahathir is more likely to win the support of the East Malaysia bloc which is critical to forming a new majority in the Dewan Rakyat, something that Anwar had been unable to pull off.

However, PKR’s refusal to accept Mahathir in the top spot means the counter-coup plan being worked on by Mahathir, Harapan and Warisan cannot proceed.

Anwar had also reportedly met with the other side, including Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, Home Minister Hamzah Zainuddin and Sarawak leaders.

PKR leaders had defended the meeting, claiming that Mahathir had done the same by meeting with Azmin and PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang.

However, disputed Bersatu secretary-general Marzuki Yahya said the alleged meetings implicating Mahathir were baseless and never happened.

“The rumour about these meetings is purposely trying to cast aspersions on Mahathir,” he had said.

MKINI

.