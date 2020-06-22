EVEN NAJIB ASTOUNDED BY MAHATHIR’S HYPOCRISY – ‘YOU ALSO SAID YOU DON’T LIKE DAP’: INDEED, DON’T ‘STRANGE GANG’ DAP & AMANAH KNOW HOW CRINGE? IF A QUESTION MARK WILL FOREVER LOOM OVER ALTANTUYA’S MURDER, THE SAME WILL BE ASKED – WHAT PULLED THE TRIGGER FOR DAP & AMANAH TO ACT SO DESPERATELY TO BACK DR M AS PM FOR THE 3RD TIME?

In a post featuring an audio clip purportedly from the February 23 Bersatu supreme council meeting in which Dr Mahathir expressed his views on DAP, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and “others like them,” Najib then mocked Dr Mahathir over recent blog posts critical of the Malay community over their perceived fear of DAP.

“PM7 personally said he disliked DAP and Harapan, but goes on to write at length about why the Malays don’t like them,” Najib wrote on Facebook today.

He simultaneously sought to drive a wedge between Dr Mahathir and his remaining supporters in PH and argued that their unwavering support for him to return as the prime minister was odd given the latter’s stance on them.

Najib told DAP and Amanah that Dr Mahathir did not hide his negative feelings about both and cited the audio clip to support his argument.

“The DAP and Amanah gang are so strange,” he concluded.

PH and its allies in the so-called Pakatan Plus had at one point appeared united in their support for Dr Mahathir to be their candidate for prime minister before PKR broke from the arrangement that would see Anwar as the pick to be the deputy prime minister.

PKR insisted that it would only support Anwar as the candidate to be prime minister and no other.

Pakatan Plus lacks the support to regain control of the government even without this disagreement and failure to resolve this will be fatal to its attempts to win Putrajaya.