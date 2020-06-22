THE transition of power from Dr Mahathir Mohamad to Anwar Ibrahim will be put in writing and agreed to by all “Pakatan Plus” parties, said Amanah and DAP, assuring PKR that its president will become prime minister should the pact retake Putrajaya.

In a joint statement today, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng acknowledged PKR’s rejection of the option to nominate Dr Mahathir as prime minister and Anwar as his deputy, with a handover after six months.

They stressed that Pakatan Harapan, which comprises their parties and PKR, must “stay on the same page” as Dr Mahathir and his supporters in Bersatu, as well as coalition ally Parti Warisan Sabah, under the Pakatan Plus banner to restore the mandate given by the people in 2018.

“Even though Dr Mahathir, Warisan and PKR cannot agree with one another, all parties in PH, Warisan and Dr Mahathir’s grouping must try to find common ground to reclaim the electoral mandate granted by the rakyat in the 2018 general election.

“We have been consistently supporting Anwar as prime minister of Malaysia since 1998, and will continue to do so.

“Based on the current political scenario, the only realistic option of success is to combine the strength of all five parties.

“This political journey has taken 22 years; we can afford to wait another six months to see Anwar installed as the 10th prime minister of Malaysia. The six-month transition shall be documented in writing, signed by all party leaders and publicly announced.”

Their pledge to have the matter confirmed in writing, with a fixed deadline and public announcement, is a long way from PH’s vague promise two years ago that Dr Mahathir would hand over the reins to Anwar mid-term.

The first transition plan’s lack of clarity led to disputes, and the PH administration eventually collapsed in late February.

Pakatan Plus is at odds over its prime minister candidate for the next general election, due in 2023, or should snap polls be called earlier.

Dr Mahathir is the favoured pick by all parties in the alliance except for PKR, which, nevertheless, said it will still work with him to wrest federal control from Perikatan Nasional.

Mohamad and Lim said Amanah and DAP’s machinery will be mobilised in preparation for possible snap polls.

Don’t hold your breath for Pakatan Plus govt this year

The Pakatan Plus parties are unable to fully agree on their choice of prime minister candidate between PKR president Anwar Ibrahim (left) and former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, June 22, 2020.

VOTERS should not expect a return of Pakatan Harapan and its allies to federal power sooner than the 15th general election, said analysts and coalition insiders.