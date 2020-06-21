JUST LIKE MCA – ANTHONY LOKE, CHIN TONG & EVEN GUAN ENG TO SOON LET MAHATHIR TICKLE THEIR CHINS, SLAP THEIR CHEEKS THE WAY KA SIONG & CO NOW BOOTLICK ZAHID & UMNO?

‘MCA, just leave BN like Gerakan did with your head held high…’

‘Find yourself another seat to contest, Tg Malim Umno chief tells MCA’

Bobby0: With only two seats in Parliament, MCA can hardly raise a whimper. MCA has to be satisfied with what is offered to them. Otherwise, that also might be taken away.

Why is the issue of GE15 raised so early as the nation is just starting to come out of the Covid-19 nightmare? The nation needs to rebuild as it was seriously affected by the pandemic. Millions are facing severe financial problems.

Even before we can keep our heads above water, there are selfish individuals already thinking of their own selfish needs.

Why is Umno’s Tanjung Malim division chief Khusairi Talib already eyeing a political position? Does he envy, or know, that huge perks and benefits are waiting if he wins, like his counterparts who have been offered so much rewards for their loyalty at the expense of the nation?

It is time to look at the nation and its serious wounds. It is time to seriously find ways to bring the nation back on its feet. It is time to find ways so that all Malaysians have employment and can feed their families.

Do this before Malaysians outright reject the administration that is in power. Do this rather than salivating at the rewards awaiting the politicians if they win the elections.

Anonymous_reader: Umno, to ask your partner MCA whom you slept with for 60 plus years in Barisan Nasional to go ‘fly a kite’ is not gentlemanly or honourable.

Why does Khusairi use words such as ‘traitor’ when he is from a party that forms the ‘backdoor government’ coalition?

PW Cheng: MCA needs to go back to the drawing board to decide whether there is any dignity left for the party. Don’t talk of its future as it is pointless to do so.

Khusairi has crossed the line by being excessively belligerent and arrogant. MCA, just leave BN like Gerakan did with your head held high and fight the good fight another day.

Let Umno live by the sword and die by the sword.

RengitBP: That is a nonsensical statement by Khusairi. He is not the decision-maker. The candidates for all parties are to be made by their central committees, and not by their divisions.

That’s how you got Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman contesting in Muar and Khairy Jamaluddin in Rembau, when the two of them did not really spend much time in their constituencies prior to being nominated.

BusinessFirst: Umno is right. MCA, you claim to represent Chinese Malaysians, yet you cannot win in Chinese-majority seats.

Instead, you need to go to Umno seats to contest. In so doing, you are then afraid to even open your mouth to criticise what Umno does for fear of losing your seat.

Do Malaysians a service. Just disband and ‘serve’ the public in another way, or join a multiracial party.

Harimau_Arif: Indeed, MCA is irrelevant to Umno, just like Bersatu. Why would Umno make way for MCA deputy president Mah Hang Soon who was beaten severely in the last GE?

Umno has a better chance of winning rather than fielding half-baked candidates from MCA.

Cogito Ergo Sum: This is a kick in the back by Umno. Not to be mistaken for a kickback, MCA now knows its real position in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) political pecking order.

PN is based solely on the concept of Malay supremacy and is bent on ensuring this goes on for a thousand years. However, we are here in 2020 and it is the ‘new Malaysia’. MCA and MIC are being tolerated by Umno and its partners, but for how long?

In GE15, these two will be wiped out, so they need to change themselves quickly before the window of opportunity shuts permanently.

Yukino: MCA is a subcontractor in the PN scheme of things, who can’t make decisions by themselves.

Did you see MCA politicians signing any PN documents? No, only the main contractors signed. Who are the main contractors? Umno, Bersatu, PAS, and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

MCA is but a subcontractor parked under Umno. Their status is so low that even an Umno division head is bigger than an MCA national deputy.

GalaxyM: MCA must leave BN if it still has dignity. It is high time for this unwelcome race-based party to change into a multiracial party. These days Umno, PAS, Bersatu, and other mono-ethnic parties are truly out of alignment in this multiracial country.

Their leaders are dangerous and irresponsible because they say and do things contrary to the reality of the nation.

Karma: MCA should be daring enough to go it alone if they believe they have the support. There is no point in keeping themselves under the shadow of Umno just to get the support of the Malays.

It seems MCA can’t win a seat in a Chinese-majority constituency. They have no choice but cling on to BN for Umno to give them support.

Dont Just Talk: Where is the check-and-balance that MCA president Wee Ka Siong called for during the campaigning period for the Tanjung Piai by-election last November now that the Tanjung Malim seat is being swallowed by his master Umno?

Or is he going to fall back to the ‘old way’ of ‘lending’ the seat to Umno.

The MCA candidate, Mah, who lost in Tanjung Malim was still given a senator position which he shamelessly accepted.

Despite having 46 percent Malay voters, MCA was still defeated at the 14th GE and now Tanjung Malim Umno is asking MCA to commit suicide by asking the party to stand in a Chinese-majority constituency.

Ferdtan: MCA knows only one thing when it comes to Umno: “Yes, boss.” And bow three times.

This is even worse – just watch MCA’s Mah, a deputy education minister, as he is being humbled by a middling Umno leader, Umno’s division chief Khusairi.

This is the status of MCA in relation to Umno. MCA’s second most powerful leader is seen lower than an Umno district chief. Now you know why the Chinese don’t support MCA anymore.

MKINI

