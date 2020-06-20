‘BETTER STILL IF MUHYIDDIN RETURNS TO UMNO’ – BERSATU’S CHANCES BURN BRIGHT IN GE15 SO LONG AS THEY FIGHT ON SAME SIDE AS UMNO & PAS, SAY ANALYSTS: IN OTHER WORDS, MUHYIDDIN & BACKDOOR GANG WILL HAVE TO ‘SACRIFICE’ THE MOST SEATS OR BE KICKED OUT BY UMNO & PAS

UMNO, Bersatu and PAS must join forces, whether in a formal pact or an unofficial alliance, to deny Pakatan Harapan a chance of wresting federal power in the 15th general election, said the Barisan Nasional lynchpin’s Supreme Council members.

They told The Malaysian Insight that talk of Bersatu joining Muafakat Nasional, the formal collaboration inked between Umno and PAS, remains a speculation, but what is certain is that the three parties must compete on the same side.

Mohd Razlan Rafii said the name and form of the alliance are not important.

“What’s important is that the three Malay parties are together in the next elections to face PH.

“Names, logos and other things are secondary. What’s more important is to face our common enemy together.”

There are also suggestions that Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin return to Umno.

He was the party’s deputy president when he was sacked in June 2016 for criticising then president and prime minister Najib Razak over the 1Malaysia Development Bhd scandal. Muhyiddin went on to form Bersatu with Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“There has been no discussion on Bersatu joining Muafakat Nasional among the leaders or Supreme Council,” said Razlan.

His counterpart in Bersatu, Mohd Faiz Naaman, said the Umno splinter, too, has not discussed such plans, adding that what is paramount is that the three parties agree to work together come GE15.

“Whether it’s Muafakat Nasional or Perikatan Nasional, it’s just a name. What’s important is for us to strengthen and build a political cooperation based on Malay Muslims.”

In the 222-seat Parliament, Umno holds 42, PAS (18) and Bersatu (33).

The Supreme Council, which met on Tuesday, purportedly discussed plans for Bersatu to join Muafakat.

However, Umno vice-president Mohamed Khaled Nordin denied this, while secretary-general Annuar Musa said the meeting discussed in general terms preparations for the next elections.

Talk of snap polls ahead of 2023, when GE15 is due to be held, has been rife given the PN government’s slim majority.

If Bersatu joins Muafakat, it must accept its position as the smallest party in the pact, said Permatang Pauh Umno division chief Mohd Zaini Mohd Said.

“They can join us, but they must accept that they are the weakest party.”

Bersatu’s status has been highlighted in discussions on seat allocations.

Johor Umno leader Nur Jazlan Mohamed said Bersatu should not expect his party to give up seats to contest “when they (Bersatu) contribute nothing”.

However, Zaini believes there is room for compromise and common ground, saying Umno and PAS have to acknowledge that Bersatu has the best prime minister candidate.

“Umno and PAS have got to accept that the best prime minister candidate is Muhyiddin Yassin.”

Several Umno leaders who formerly held top government posts are facing corruption trials.

Zaini added that the three parties must find a focus point for the sake of strengthening the Malay-Muslim agenda.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.