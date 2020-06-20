YOU’RE OUT OF DATE, DAP & AMANAH – ‘MAHATHIR NO LONGER A SELLING POINT FOR PAKATAN,’ SAY EXPERTS – YOU THINK YOU’RE SO SAVVY BUT YOU SHOW YOU’RE NO BETTER THAN RUTHLESS HANGERS-ON JUST LIKE SHAFIE

PAKATAN Harapan no longer has a “selling point” in Dr Mahathir Mohamad as its prime minister candidate, said pollsters and analysts.

Although Dr Mahathir played a key role in 2018 to secure Putrajaya, they said, the circumstances now, after the collapse of the PH government in late February and with internal wrangling over its prime minister candidate ongoing, do not make him a favourable nominee for the ousted coalition.

Two years ago, Dr Mahathir was able to deliver enough Malay votes for PH to end Barisan Nasional’s 60-year rule.

But, the two-time prime minister is no longer a unique selling point for PH, said Ilham Centre executive director Hisommudin Bakar.

“The only reason why they still need Dr Mahathir is because he has a significant number of seats under his control.”

Currently, PH has 91 MPs on its side, while Dr Mahathir controls another 15 – five from Bersatu, Parti Warisan Sabah (9) and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (1).

Hisommudin is doubtful that most voters will accept the condition for Dr Mahathir to stay as prime minister for six months – one of the options tabled during the opposition’s discussion on a candidate.

“Pushing Dr Mahathir as prime minister for a third time has more negative points, as his popularity has taken a huge dip.”

Universiti Malaya’s Prof Awang Azman Awang Pawi agreed, saying surveys showed that Dr Mahathir’s popularity among non-Malays has taken a dive since 2018.

This is reflected in a survey conducted by Merdeka Centre for Opinion Research last November, which revealed that his popularity among Chinese and Indian voters dropped to 20% and 14%, respectively.

A similar survey conducted in October 2018 found his popularity to be higher, at 53% among Chinese voters and 71% among Indians.

“There will be a huge number of protest votes from the Chinese if PH tries to push Dr Mahathir as prime minister again,” said Awang Azman.

In the same period, however, Dr Mahathir’s approval rating among Malays has risen, from 42% in October 2018 to 58% last November.

Universiti Malaya’s Prof Awang Azman Awang Pawi says Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who has been prime minister for 24 years, is now seen as weak and incapable of giving new ideas for the country. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, June 20, 2020.

But Khairul Azwan Harun, founder of think-tank Cent-GPS and a former Umno senator, said there is no longer any guarantee that Dr Mahathir will bring in Malay votes.

“This is after PH’s lacklustre performance in government, plus the fact that the Perikatan Nasional government is an even stronger Malay coalition.

“So, PKR is well within their rights to argue that it’s the best time for them to move away from Dr Mahathir. What more does he want to prove? His legacy, in my view, is sealed. It’s better that he leaves a legacy as an elder statesman.”

Khairul was referring to the disagreement on a candidate between PKR and its allies in PH Plus, namely DAP, Amanah, Warisan and Dr Mahathir’s group of former Bersatu MPs.

PKR has broken ranks with its allies, and yesterday affirmed that it will not support Dr Mahathir as prime minister, backing president Anwar Ibrahim instead.

In an immediate response, Amanah and DAP urged the party to reconsider the decision, saying Anwar does not have the numbers.

Awang Azman said Malaysians have had 24 years of Dr Mahathir as prime minister, with 22 under BN and two under PH.

“I don’t think it’s a good choice to push him for a third time.

“He is now seen as weak and incapable of giving new ideas for the country. And during the last two years, Dr Mahathir had belittled Malays and labelled them lazy.”

Many will not accept Dr Mahathir, who does not even have his own party anymore, if he becomes prime minister again, said the Malay ethnic studies lecturer.

Although the nonagenarian has been removed from Bersatu and is supporting PH, he has also been accused of playing a role in the pact’s downfall in February by resigning as prime minister after disagreeing with Bersatu’s withdrawal from PH.

Ilham Centre’s Hisomuddin Bakar says Pakatan needs to look beyond Dr Mahathir Mohamad to convince Malay voters. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, June 20, 2020.

Winning over Malays without Dr Mahathir

Hisommudin said it is too early to predict the winner of the 15th general election as the situation is fluid.

Speculation on snap polls ahead of the 2023 deadline is rife as Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s PN holds a slim majority in Parliament.

“On paper, PN has the advantage as it is championing Malay-Muslim interests and has performed a decent job of containing the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Hisommudin.

“But, it is unclear how far Umno and PAS will go to accommodate Bersatu and the Mohamed Azmin Ali faction (from PKR) when it comes to seat allocations for GE15.”

As for PH Plus, he said, the pact will have to find a new way of convincing Malay voters without Dr Mahathir.

“This is their biggest challenge as they had only 24% of the Malay vote in GE14.”

He said PH’s image as a good government suffered a setback, referring to the perception of its overall performance during its two years in power.

PH’s support in mixed and Chinese-majority seats is not as good as before, he said, citing the coalition’s loss in four by-elections in the peninsula since the 2018 elections (Semenyih, Cameron Highlands, Rantau and Tg Piai), even when it was in Putrajaya.

“DAP’s preference for Dr Mahathir might actually cost them votes in these seats.”

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.