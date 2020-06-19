‘ONE SEASON’ PARTY BERSATU TO BE WIPED OUT IN JOHOR: INDEED, BLACK-SHOES MASZLEE IS RIGHT – BUT WHY IS HE SO WORRIED? HE’S ALREADY BEEN SACKED FROM THE PARTY!

PETALING JAYA: Maszlee Malik is predicting a near wipeout of his former party in Johor, saying its gains in the 2018 polls were largely due to non-Malay support for Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Maszlee, among five MPs who refused to back the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government led by PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin, said the party had received more votes from non-Malays (133,550) than Malays (81,150) in Johor.

As such, he said, PPBM was destined to become a “one-season” party.

“Not only is the menteri besar no longer from PPBM, the party has also become passive and not as dominant as Umno,” he added.

Following the collapse of PH in February, Johor Umno chief Hasni Mohammad was sworn in as the menteri besar under a coalition between PPBM and Umno which reflects the new PN federal government.

Maszlee said PPBM’s fall from power was because it was “very generous to pawn the state” to PN.

He was convinced that PPBM would have to make way for Umno and PAS in 11 Johor seats where it is currently the incumbent.

Maszlee also predicted that Muhyiddin could lose his Gambir state seat as it was mostly won with non-Malay votes. Some 40% of voters in Gambir are non-Malays.

He said following PPBM’s “surrender” of Johor to Umno, the state would remain forever under Umno.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

