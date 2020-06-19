MUHYIDDIN THE ‘MIRACLE MAN’ FOR ALL CROOKS & KLEPTOCRATS: UMNO GETS BACK ITS FROZEN RM192 MILLION, RULES HIGH COURT

PETALING JAYA: Umno will be able to retrieve some RM192 million in party funds which were frozen by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission over its 1MDB investigations.

This came after High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan dismissed the prosecution’s stay application to stay the return of the funds.

In February, the High Court dismissed the prosecution’s application to forfeit the RM192 million after ruling that the funds were not from unlawful proceeds sourced from 1MDB.

In a statement today, Umno’s lawyers Hariharan Tara Singh and Tania Scivetti said they reiterated this point in arguing against the application to stay the return of the funds.

“The RM192 million seized by MACC from Umno are not public funds nor 1MDB funds.

“There is no special circumstance which allows the court to suspend the dismissal of the application to forfeit the RM192 million.”

The lawyers said Umno hopes the prosecution will accept the High Court’s earlier decision to dismiss the application to forfeit the money.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

