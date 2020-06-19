MAHATHIR PROVES HE’S THE MOST SKILLFUL LIAR IN THE WORLD: ‘I NEVER BREAK PROMISES,’ GUSHES 95-YAR-OLD GREEDY TO BE PM FOR A 3RD TIME – THIS AFTER RENEGING ON PROMISE TO TRANSFER POWER TO ANWAR, UEC, ICERD & OTHER REFORM PROMISES

Five years from now, Dr Mahathir Mohamad would be a centenarian but this has not prevented him from wanting to become prime minister again, for a record third time.

His aspiration, however, has ruffled the feathers of PKR, whose president Anwar Ibrahim has been waiting for more than two decades for the coveted post, and created a rift in Pakatan Harapan.

Although he is requesting for a six-month stint before passing the baton to Anwar, who would be his number two under the proposed arrangement, PKR is doubtful that the promise would be kept.

In an exclusive interview with Malaysiakini this morning, Mahathir, however, stressed that his word is his bond.

“When the time comes, I will keep my word.

“You can check my conduct when I was prime minister and even before that. I have never reneged on my promise,” he said through video conferencing from his office in Putrajaya.

Mahathir pointed out that he followed through with his promise to step down in 2002, allowing a smooth power transition after 22 years at the helm.

“At the time, (DAP veteran Lim) Kit Siang said it would be impossible for me to resign (and that) ‘all of this is a sandiwara (smokescreen)’.

“As we now know, when the time came, I resigned. I never reneged on my promises. Show me when I did not keep my word,” he added.

Currently, Harapan (PKR, DAP and Amanah) are in talks with Warisan and former Bersatu MPs aligned to Mahathir on the possibility of forming a new government.

However, the point of contention since earnest negotiations began on May 30 was whether Mahathir or Anwar would lead the new government.

Based on the public statements by party leaders, Warisan, DAP and Amanah appeared to favour Mahathir while PKR remained adamant that Anwar should helm the nation.

Presence of Malay party crucial

Mahathir said Warisan’s position was that he should be nominated as the prime minister candidate because it was important to show that a “Malay party” was part of “Harapan Plus.”

“If Harapan is seen as a multiracial outfit, I don’t think the Malay MPs would support us. Without their support, there is no need to talk about anyone being prime minister or becoming anything.

“Without support (from Malay MPs), you would not have the support needed to form a government. Choosing a prime minister (now) would be meaningless.

“So if we want to choose a prime minister, the candidate is not important. Winning (over) the majority (in Parliament) is what is important.

“I cannot guarantee we would succeed. But based on experience, when there is no support from Malay parties, the opposition cannot succeed,” he added.

On the six-month time frame, Mahathir said his commitment since he was the Harapan prime minister for 22 months was to step down after the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, scheduled to be held in Kuala Lumpur in November.

“Although it might be cancelled (due to Covid-19). After APEC, which is the end of the year, I would step down.

“But I am confident, I can show the way (to my successor how) to achieve the things which need to be done (as prime minister),” he added.

Mahathir said there is “a lot of work to do” should “Harapan Plus” succeed as it must undo the damage inflicted by former premier Najib Abdul Razak’s administration as well as the current government under Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Muhyiddin is worse. We (the Harapan government) swapped politicians (in boardrooms) with professionals and people who are good in business.

“But now, he (Muhyiddin) had returned to the old practice. So corruption and theft would happen again,” he added.

‘I won’t work with Muhyiddin’

Mahathir said a “Harapan Plus” government would have to look into interference with government affairs and the criminal justice system, pointing to several high-profile cases that have been thrown out.

“This needs to be reviewed. If we find that there is political influence in government affairs, we must reduce the influence.

“The government must be run according to rules and regulations,” he added.

Asked if he was prepared to play the role of an opposition lawmaker should the attempt to recapture Putrajaya fail, Mahathir said he would have no choice as he was not prepared to work with Muhyiddin.

“We would have to wait for the next election. The people would decide. They would be induced because ‘cash is king’. That slogan is now back.

“I am confident the people don’t like this practice, just like during the 2018 election. They rejected ‘cash is king’.

“I am confident that during the next election, no matter how much money is used to garner support for Muhyiddin, Umno and PAS, the people would not support them,” he added.

MKINI

.