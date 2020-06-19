WELL DONE PKR – ANWAR & CO REJECT MAHATHIR’S BID TO BE PM FOR THE 3RD TIME AT THEIR EXPENSE – FIND SOME OTHER LOONY TO BE YOUR ‘SILLY BOY’ FOREVER! AS PAKATAN & DR M NEED WARISAN & GPS – LET THEM REMEMBER, THEY NEED PKR TOO! IF ANWAR & PKR END UP WITH MUHYIDDIN OR EVEN UMNO, AT LEAST THEY WILL DO IT OPENLY – UNLIKE MACHIAVELLI DR M & GANG WHO TWIST & TURN BEHIND THE SCENES OR FALSE ALLIES LIKE DAP & AMANAH WHO EXPECT ANWAR TO ALWAYS BE THEIR STEPPING STONE TO POWER THEY CAN’T GET ON THEIR OWN

PKR has again rejected Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the prime minister candidate should Pakatan Harapan and its allies dubbed “Harapan plus” recapture Putrajaya.

The party’s leadership council and MPs said they would stand by “Harapan’s consensus” for their president Anwar Ibrahim to become prime minister.

“PKR is open to discussions with all quarters including Mahathir in the effort to save the country and return the people’s mandate to its rightful place.

They also said DAP and Amanah had been consistent in their support for Anwar as prime minister and that a problem only arose when Mahathir wanted a third term.

In a recent exclusive interview with Malaysiakini, DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke said DAP and Amanah had agreed to back Mahathir as prime minister for six months with Anwar as his number two.

The thinking is that Harapan would not have the numbers to secure a firm majority to retake federal power without the 95-year-old politician and those aligned to him.

PKR has made it clear that it does not trust Mahathir to fulfil his promise to resign in six months  but Loke assured that there would be mechanisms in place to ensure this happens.

The DAP leader also revealed that Warisan rejected a proposal for Anwar to be prime minister with Mahathir’s son Mukhriz as his deputy.

However, Warisan also rejected a proposal by Mahathir to extend his suggested six months tenure to one year.

PKR, in its statement, said preparations would be made to face a possible snap election.

The party also outlined its agenda should PKR return to Putrajaya.

This includes upholding the Federal Constitution, the rights and authority of the Malay rulers, protecting the people especially the Malays and bumiputera of Sabah and Sarawak as well as reforming the government.

PKR said the focus would also be on the poor, fighting for settlers and workers’ rights, and ensuring that nobody is left behind.

It added that the new federal government must also have a more holistic approach in helping the country recover from the Covid-19 crisis.

MKINI
