PKR has again rejected Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the prime minister candidate should Pakatan Harapan and its allies dubbed “Harapan plus” recapture Putrajaya.

The party’s leadership council and MPs said they would stand by “Harapan’s consensus” for their president Anwar Ibrahim to become prime minister.

“PKR is open to discussions with all quarters including Mahathir in the effort to save the country and return the people’s mandate to its rightful place.

“However, the party has decided not to support the proposal to nominate Mahathir as prime minister and maintains the Harapan consensus to nominate Anwar as prime minister,” they said in a statement.

They also said DAP and Amanah had been consistent in their support for Anwar as prime minister and that a problem only arose when Mahathir wanted a third term.

In a recent exclusive interview with Malaysiakini, DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke said DAP and Amanah had agreed to back Mahathir as prime minister for six months with Anwar as his number two.

The thinking is that Harapan would not have the numbers to secure a firm majority to retake federal power without the 95-year-old politician and those aligned to him.

PKR has made it clear that it does not trust Mahathir to fulfil his promise to resign in six months but Loke assured that there would be mechanisms in place to ensure this happens.

The DAP leader also revealed that Warisan rejected a proposal for Anwar to be prime minister with Mahathir’s son Mukhriz as his deputy.

However, Warisan also rejected a proposal by Mahathir to extend his suggested six months tenure to one year.