SHOCK LIES EXPOSED – PAKATAN NEVER NOMINATED MAHATHIR AS PM CANDIDATE: SOMEONE IN PAKATAN PLUS IS SPINNING LIES – OF COURSE, IT COULD BE MAHATHIR CAMP WHICH INCLUDES UNDER-PRESSURE SHAFIE – AND PERHAPS EVEN POWER-CRAZED ELEMENTS WITHIN DAP & AMANAH

KUALA LUMPUR — Pakatan Harapan (PH) in its discussions with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Bersatu faction and Parti Warisan Sabah never officially nominated the elder statesman as its prime ministerial candidate.

PH Chief Secretary Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail instead said that in its seven meetings since May 30, the coalition has been consistent in nominating PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as its main candidate to lead the “restoration of the people’s mandate” discussion with their allies.

In a statement elaborating on the discussions, Saifuddin said PH agreed to put forward Anwar’s name as the candidate for the ninth prime minister (PM9) on May 30 and had followed through with the same suggestion, including during the Pakatan Plus meeting on June 9 when Dr Mahathir suggested that he become prime minister for six months before making way for Anwar as he said the latter would not be accepted as he leads “a multiracial political party.”

Saifuddin, who is also PKR secretary-general, added that during the June 13 meeting, while PH still stood with Anwar, Dr Mahathir again asked to be prime minister for 12 months to rectify the alleged wrongs committed by Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He added that Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal was against the idea, as the timeline was too long, and stated that he preferred a timeframe of six months.

“Therefore, it would be untrue to have sources tell us that Pakatan Harapan agreed on a name other than DS Anwar in the Pakatan Harapan Plus discussion series.

“Instead, Tun Dr Mahathir’s name was proposed by him with DS Shafie giving his support. No conclusive results were reached at the Pakatan Harapan Plus meeting,” he said in the statement.

Saifuddin also claimed that he had already told DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu to postpone the PH meeting on June 16 to finalise the agreement as Anwar was set to travel to Sarawak.

He also promised that PKR will finalise its choice in their emergency monthly central leadership council MPP tomorrow.

Yesterday, Loke said both his party and Parti Amanah Negara are backing Dr Mahathir as the candidate, with PKR the only party yet to agree to it.

Loke also said that DAP had initially agreed to a PH proposal for Anwar to be prime minister, with disputed Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir as the deputy. But the suggestion was rejected by Warisan, leading PH to return to the “fallback” plan of a Dr Mahathir-Anwar combo.

In order to finalise the decision, PH must reach a consensus. Loke said the ball is now figuratively in Anwar’s court, as PH had agreed to let him decide by Tuesday.

Malay Mail reported earlier that the continued impasse of Pakatan Plus to determine its prime minister candidate is believed to be down to a communication breakdown between the two candidates.

Amid the internal tension, PH also faces the possibility of Anwar taking the 38 MPs in PKR completely out of the PH pact, that was formed after the dissolution of Pakatan Rakyat with PAS in 2015.

