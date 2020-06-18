SHOCK LIES EXPOSED – PAKATAN NEVER NOMINATED MAHATHIR AS PM CANDIDATE: SOMEONE IN PAKATAN PLUS IS SPINNING LIES – OF COURSE, IT COULD BE MAHATHIR CAMP WHICH INCLUDES UNDER-PRESSURE SHAFIE – AND PERHAPS EVEN POWER-CRAZED ELEMENTS WITHIN DAP & AMANAH
KUALA LUMPUR — Pakatan Harapan (PH) in its discussions with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Bersatu faction and Parti Warisan Sabah never officially nominated the elder statesman as its prime ministerial candidate.
PH Chief Secretary Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail instead said that in its seven meetings since May 30, the coalition has been consistent in nominating PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as its main candidate to lead the “restoration of the people’s mandate” discussion with their allies.
Saifuddin, who is also PKR secretary-general, added that during the June 13 meeting, while PH still stood with Anwar, Dr Mahathir again asked to be prime minister for 12 months to rectify the alleged wrongs committed by Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.
“Instead, Tun Dr Mahathir’s name was proposed by him with DS Shafie giving his support. No conclusive results were reached at the Pakatan Harapan Plus meeting,” he said in the statement.
Saifuddin also claimed that he had already told DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu to postpone the PH meeting on June 16 to finalise the agreement as Anwar was set to travel to Sarawak.
He also promised that PKR will finalise its choice in their emergency monthly central leadership council MPP tomorrow.
Yesterday, Loke said both his party and Parti Amanah Negara are backing Dr Mahathir as the candidate, with PKR the only party yet to agree to it.
Loke also said that DAP had initially agreed to a PH proposal for Anwar to be prime minister, with disputed Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir as the deputy. But the suggestion was rejected by Warisan, leading PH to return to the “fallback” plan of a Dr Mahathir-Anwar combo.
In order to finalise the decision, PH must reach a consensus. Loke said the ball is now figuratively in Anwar’s court, as PH had agreed to let him decide by Tuesday.
Malay Mail reported earlier that the continued impasse of Pakatan Plus to determine its prime minister candidate is believed to be down to a communication breakdown between the two candidates.
Amid the internal tension, PH also faces the possibility of Anwar taking the 38 MPs in PKR completely out of the PH pact, that was formed after the dissolution of Pakatan Rakyat with PAS in 2015.
PKR no longer trusts Dr Mahathir, says youth leader
Akmal said Dr Mahathir was the cause of PH’s problems, including its ouster from federal government in late February.
“The PH government would not have fallen if Dr Mahathir did not resign (on February 24),” said the Johor Baru MP in a statement today.
“For example, PKR never proposed (former PKR deputy president) Mohamed Azmin Ali and his supporters to be appointed as ministers, but he (Dr Mahathir) did it.
“His divide-and-rule strategy brought the party to where it is today,” said Akmal, referring to the appointment of the PH cabinet by Dr Mahathir after the coalition won federal power in 2018.
“When we asked him to reconsider, he said it was his executive power.”
The statement is the latest in the war of words within PH on its prime minister candidate in its bid to recapture the federal government.
DAP, Amanah, Warisan and Dr Mahathir’s faction support the nonagenarian two-time prime minister to reprise his role for six months, with Anwar Ibrahim as the deputy, while PKR has rejected it altogether.
Anwar’s supporters largely blame Dr Mahathir for empowering Azmin and his group of supporters by making them ministers and allowing them to plot and destabilise PKR internally.
Anwar, however, has never taken any action against Azmin during the past two years and their fallout can be traced back to the Kajang move that allowed the latter to pip Anwar’s wife Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail to the Selangor menteri besar’s post in 2014.
Akmal said Dr Mahathir is also to blame for PH’s decline in popularity.
“When we were still popular, many of PH’s struggles were set aside by the PH presidential council.
“And how can he deny his role when he took in Umno MPs into Bersatu but none of them supported PH.
“And when PH was being attacked on the racial and religious politics, they organised the Malay Dignity Congress,” said Akmal. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
MALAY MAIL / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
