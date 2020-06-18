WITH FRIENDS LIKE DAP & AMANAH, ANWAR DOESN’T NEED ENEMIES: AS DAP SHOWS ITS HAND, NO REASON NOW FOR ANWAR TO BOTHER WITH FALSE FRIENDS – WITH 38 MPs WHICH IS 3 TIMES MORE THAN AZMIN- THERE’S NO REASON WHY ANWAR SHOULD NOT STRIKE OUT FOR A BETTER DEAL FOR HIS PKR – FOR SURE, MAHATHIR IS MORE EVIL THAN MUHYIDDIN, NAJIB, ROSMAH & ZAHID COMBINED!

on how to prosper the people – all the people

Two really stup_d d_mwits with no solutions

communication breakdown between two candidates

both leaders have not communicated directly since last week

Tuesday (16 June) deadline for decision

Anwar could not get agreement with PH

two subsequent meetings not attended by either Anwar or Dr M

Anwar yet to be accepted by Dr M and Warisan said source

both leaders not talking directly with each other

Y’day, DAP, Amanah backing Dr M to be PM

DAP initially agreed Anwar as PM, Mukhriz DPM

But rejected by Warisan, leading PH to “fallback” on Dr M as PM

to finalise decision, PH must reach consensus

ball now in Anwar’s court

PH agreed to let him decide by Tues

Anwar’s indecision led to DAP breaking silence on the issue

desperate appeal for Dr M and Anwar to reconcile

slim chance of regaining Putrajaya without both parties

Is Anwar canvassing support alone?

Anwar seeking support from East M’sian politicians on his own

Anwar spoken to S’wak party leaders Tues

seeking audience with some Rulers

PKR leaders doubled down to back Anwar

accused Dr M’s faction of reneging promise

Last week, they said DrM PM for six months, this week one year said source

latest development in secret Pakatan Plus meeting over weekend

PH lost everything

referring to Dr M’s shock resignation

DAP and Amanah not standing behind Anwar is disheartening

PH faces possibility of Anwar taking 38 PKR MPs completely out of PH pact

PKR source admitted possibility put forth in PH meeting last week

Yes, there is option of PKR going alone, without PH,” said PKR source

Time will tell

(OSTB : OK please see my comments below.)

Dr M : Got disinfect your hands or not?

Where were your hands before this?

Brader Anwar : He he he

PJ : Pakatan Harapan differing stance regarding PM candidate

DAP wants “clear direction” to be spelt out by PKR

PKR said unfair to force Anwar to accept Dr M

DAP in favour of Dr M returning as PM

authorised by DAP to disclose details of negotiations

DAP, Amanah, Warisan, MPs aligned with Dr M in favour of Dr M

PKR supposed to arrive at decision on Tues (June 16)

but nothing communicated so far

must be clear direction of what is way forward

can’t be neither here nor there

once we have decision we can move

That is DAP’s position

We decided to speak (openly) Wed June 17 because we want a decision

We want deadlines to be kept. We do not want indecisive leadership

(OSTB : You must be joking through your arse. Your PM already resigned lah woi. For no good reason. He just resigned and left your backsides exposed. That was the highest hallmark of irresponsible indecisive behaviour. Now he wants to come back as PM? Punyalah bodoh. Sor chai.)

DAP prepared to speak because deadline passed on Wed

We have a responsibility to inform our supporters

(OSTB : What responsibility? Today is Thursday. Tomorrow is Friday. Then Saturday.)

brickbats from PKR

not fair to force Anwar to accept Dr M as 9th PM

actions by DAP, Amanah disheartening and unbecoming

DAP said no more delays behind Pakatan’s choice for premier

We told people it was Tuesday.

Tuesday has come and gone.

It’s now Wednesday night.

We need an answer, that’s all.

must not keep people waiting in the dark

My comments : These are just a bunch of clowns. The proverbial “push” is coming to the “shove”.

“when push comes to shove : When the situation deteriorates or becomes desperate; when drastic measures are needed”

Without a PM candidate, how is the PH even going to move for a vote of no confidence?

It looks like the PH does not have a vote of confidence in who should be their prime minister. This is a big problem.

DAP, AMANAH and Warisan have decided to throw in their support behind Dr Mahathir.

The bad boy here is the DAP. If the DAP had from early one fully supported Dr M, this present impasse would not arise. Instead the DAP dilly dallied and supported Anwar – until now.

Now the DAP is saying sayonara to Brader Anwar.

But lets take stock for a minute.

Brader Anwar is being consistent. He wants top be PM.

Dr M is being consistently nyanyuk. He also wants to be PM.

Warisan is consistent – they support Dr M.

Amanah is consistent – they support Dr M.

The only people who have changed their mind is the DAP.

What happened?

No need to wait for Tuesday lah. Or Friday or Sunday.

Brader Anwar wants to be PM. Full stop.

Dont pretend you dont know this.

It is the DAP who has changed your mind.

You are the culprits here.

But I sokong the DAP 100%. At last, after so long, after so many years – at last you realise that you do not want Brader Anwar to be PM.

You have wasted so much time.

Ok PKR is at last pondering my earlier advice.

PH faces possibility of Anwar taking 38 PKR MPs completely out of PH pact

PKR source admitted possibility put forth in PH meeting last week

Yes, there is option of PKR going alone, without PH,” said PKR source

Time will tell

I have repeated this many times.

This is pure political expediency.

Political survival.

Just like Dr M teaming up with Brader Anwar in 2018.

Or DAP teaming up with Dr M in 2018.

In politics anything is possible.

There are no permanent friends or permanent enemies.

Right or wrong, good or bad, ethical or unethical – itu semua belakang kira.

Remember this is Malaysia.

In Malaysia morality is sometimes worn on your forehead. This is very rare.

Usually morality is something that sticks to your shoe.

The best chance for Brader Anwar now is to take his 38 MPs and negotiate with UMNO and the PM. You may not make it to PM or DPM but at least you will not disappear completely.

If the DAP, AMANAH, Warisan and Dr M’s boys kick you out, then PKR will be left completely alone.

And worse news – PKR is already imploding from the inside.

All over the country the PKR members are quitting the party.

This is about the only option left for Brader Anwar.

Take your 38 MPs and go talk to the PM and UMNO.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

