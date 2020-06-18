‘INGRATE’ DAP FINALLY SUCCUMBS TO THE LURE OF POWER, POSITIONS & WEALTH – HOW SOON BEFORE IT BECOMES MCA & THEN UMNO? PKR TO HOLD EMERGENCY MEET OVER PM CANDIDATE – HOPEFULLY ‘NICE GUY’ ANWAR WON’T GIVE IN SO EASILY AS FALSE FRIENDS AMANAH & DAP

Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak (photo) reminded DAP how Anwar had united the opposition and risked alienating Malay support for working with the predominantly Chinese party.
“DAP and Amanah should state their stand behind the man who brought us all together.
“Is this how you repay Anwar for a friendship built over 20 years?
Farhash, who is also the Perak PKR chief, was responding to Malaysiakini‘s exclusive interview with DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke, who disclosed the stand of Harapan parties and its allies on the prime minister candidate issue.
The DAP leader had urged PKR to state its stand on the proposal for Mahathir to be prime minister and Anwar as number two, arguing that there must be a clear way forward.
Commenting on this, Farhash said the way forward for PKR “means that we will never let Anwar and Malaysians be taken for a ride ever again.”
Meanwhile, PKR chief organising secretary Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said it was unfair to force Anwar to accept Mahathir as the candidate for the prime minister’s post due to the latter’s past record under the Harapan government.
“Mahathir has a record in the issue of the power transition which caused uncertainty during the Harapan administration,” noted the Setiawangsa MP in a separate statement.
Nik Nazmi (photo, below) also pointed his finger at Mahathir with regard to the “Sheraton Move”, which led to the downfall of the Harapan government due to a political coup after 22 months in power.
“Part of the political crisis which we faced after the Sheraton Move was caused by his (Mahathir) decision to resign (as the prime minister) without consulting comrades in Harapan.
“He was also confident that lawmakers from Umno and PAS were with him,” he added.
Naming Anwar as the best candidate for the top post, Nik Nazmi argued that Malaysia needed a new beginning.
“A clean government which focuses on fair economy for the people,” he said.