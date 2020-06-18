‘INGRATE’ DAP FINALLY SUCCUMBS TO THE LURE OF POWER, POSITIONS & WEALTH – HOW SOON BEFORE IT BECOMES MCA & THEN UMNO? PKR TO HOLD EMERGENCY MEET OVER PM CANDIDATE – HOPEFULLY ‘NICE GUY’ ANWAR WON’T GIVE IN SO EASILY AS FALSE FRIENDS AMANAH & DAP

PKR will mobilise an emergency Central Leadership Council (MPP) meeting tomorrow morning to discuss Pakatan Harapan’s prime minister candidate choice.

A source close to the party leadership said the meeting will also deliberate its cooperation with Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

This comes after DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke, in an interview with Malaysiakini, revealed an impasse in the Pakatan Harapan Plus over the coalition’s premiership candidate with PKR failing to make a decision as of June 16.

The source said the party decided to bring forward its MPP meeting which was initially slated for next Sunday.

“This is an emergency meeting called by us to deliberate the recent developments in politics,” he said.

“The meeting will be held via Zoom at 10 am tomorrow. All MPs and central leaders are expected to attend,” he said.

Anthony Loke

He admitted the meeting was being called after Loke revealed the deadlock in Harapan Plus.

Noting that PKR was displeased with Loke for openly revealing what transpired in the series of Harapan Plus meetings, the source said the meeting tomorrow would not focus so much on DAP and Amanah.

“The focus of our discussion will be the party’s position on Mahathir and our cooperation with him. (In short, we will discuss) whether to work with him,” added the source.

DAP urged PKR to reveal if it supports Mahathir’s bid to be prime minister again should Harapan Plus manage to wrest back Putrajaya. This after failing to convince component Warisan to nominate an Anwar Ibrahim-Mukhriz Mahathir combination for the two top positions.

Is this how you repay 20 years of friendship? Anwar’s aide to DAP PKR president Anwar Ibrahim’s political aide has expressed disappointment over the revelation that DAP agreed to Dr Mahathir Mohamad becoming prime minister again if Pakatan Harapan and its allies recaptured federal power.

Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak (photo) reminded DAP how Anwar had united the opposition and risked alienating Malay support for working with the predominantly Chinese party. “DAP and Amanah should state their stand behind the man who brought us all together. “Is this how you repay Anwar for a friendship built over 20 years? “Anwar faced many challenges and was often labelled as being too liberal and distant from the Malay community for his loyalty to DAP,” he added in a media statement this evening. Farhash, who is also the Perak PKR chief, was responding to Malaysiakini‘s exclusive interview with DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke, who disclosed the stand of Harapan parties and its allies on the prime minister candidate issue. The DAP leader had urged PKR to state its stand on the proposal for Mahathir to be prime minister and Anwar as number two, arguing that there must be a clear way forward. Commenting on this, Farhash said the way forward for PKR “means that we will never let Anwar and Malaysians be taken for a ride ever again.” DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke Meanwhile, PKR chief organising secretary Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said it was unfair to force Anwar to accept Mahathir as the candidate for the prime minister’s post due to the latter’s past record under the Harapan government. “Mahathir has a record in the issue of the power transition which caused uncertainty during the Harapan administration,” noted the Setiawangsa MP in a separate statement. Nik Nazmi (photo, below) also pointed his finger at Mahathir with regard to the “Sheraton Move”, which led to the downfall of the Harapan government due to a political coup after 22 months in power. “Part of the political crisis which we faced after the Sheraton Move was caused by his (Mahathir) decision to resign (as the prime minister) without consulting comrades in Harapan. “He was also confident that lawmakers from Umno and PAS were with him,” he added. Naming Anwar as the best candidate for the top post, Nik Nazmi argued that Malaysia needed a new beginning. “A clean government which focuses on fair economy for the people,” he said. PKR chief organising secretary Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad

