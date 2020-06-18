BETRAY VOTERS AT YOUR OWN PERIL, DAP & AMANAH – THE LUST TO RETURN TO POWER: MAHATHIR-ANWAR COMBO THE LAST CHANCE TO SEND CROOKS TO JAIL – OR THE LAST CHANCE FOR MAHATHIR TO MAKE USE OF PAKATAN TO BRING IN HIS OWN SET OF CROOKS TO PUTRAJAYA?

Politics | June 18, 2020 by | 0 Comments

      

    

  

Tag-Team Combo - Anwar Ibrahim and Mahathir Mohamad

   

    

      

Musa Aman – Former Sabah Chief Minister - Corruption

    

     

    

Azmin Ali - Slaughtered Like A Pig

   

    

    

Shafie Abdal - Parti Warisan Sabah

     

    

       

Mahathir Mohamad - Hypocrite

    

   

      

Pakatan Harapan Flag

     

   

    

Mahathir Mohamad and Anwar Ibrahim - Pakatan Harapan

    

FINANCE TWITTER

.

 

Copyright © 2020 | Malaysia Chronicle