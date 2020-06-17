SNEAKY AZMIN JUST USING MUHYIDDIN & BERSATU AS HIS STEPPING STONE: NO PLANS FOR NOW TO FORM NEW PARTY – THAT MEANS ARCHITECT OF BACKDOOR COUP HAS EVERY PLAN TO DITCH HIS CURRENT BOSS MUHYIDDIN – AFTER LURING MORE FOLLOWERS AWAY FROM HIS PREVIOUS BOSS ANWAR
KUALA LUMPUR — Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali insisted today that he and his fellow MPs that quit PKR to support Perikatan Nasional have no plans at the moment to form a new political party.
He said their focus now is to serve the voters and ensure that the public’s hardships due to the Covid-19 pandemic are addressed.
“Our focus now is to serve the people,” he said when met by reporters at a Ministry of International Trade and Industry award ceremony here.
In the list, Azmin was named as the de facto leader of the purported party, with Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein as its president.
Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, who was named as the purported party’s secretary-general, has rejected the authenticity of the list.
Many of those who were listed among the purported pro-tem office holders were former leaders and lawmakers from Azmin’s faction that defected from PKR.
The leaders are now actively involved with several NGOs linked with Azmin and his faction, such as Pemuda Negara, Penggerak Komuniti Negara, and Nation of Women.
Azmin says PKR needs to reflect on itself after recent spate of exodus
The former PKR deputy president who defected to support Perikatan Nasional claimed those who left were fed-up with the purported infighting.
“Members are fed-up with the politics within the party which has also affected the people.
In a veiled reference, he said voters have been dragged to the streets because of political differences between “two people” since 1998.
Azmin while he did not name the two, he was likely referring to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and disputed Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who then as prime minister sacked Anwar as his deputy.
The seeds of PKR were formed following the Reformasi protest in support of Anwar.
“If it’s not A, it’s B, not B it’s A. When will this problem be solved?
“So I think at least for the last three months, nobody has asked who will be the next prime minister. It has been peaceful the last three months,” he claimed.
Earlier today, PKR president Anwar said PH has decided who its next candidate for prime minister is, but it will need to refer to Parti Warisan Sabah and Dr Mahathir’s faction in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia before a final decision is reached.
Azmin also took a jibe at PH, saying that it it returned as the ruling coalition, the topic of power transition is neverending.
“So I think it’s enough and it’s time for us to focus our efforts on the people.
“Even the support for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has been good because of his sincerity to correct the wrongs of PH,” he added.
Muhyiddin had formed the PN federal government just three months ago after Dr Mahathir resigned as the PH government’s prime minister, with Azmin seemingly as his Number Two.
Sementa assemblywoman Dr Daroyah Alwi and 48 others became the latest members to quit PKR earlier this month.
Azmin had in late February left the party with five other MPs. They were said to join Bersatu, but their memberships are said to still be uncertain.
MALAY MAIL
.