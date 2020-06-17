ORDINARY FOLK LOSING THEIR JOBS LEFT & RIGHT – BUT MUHYIDDIN GIVING HIS CRONIES 2ND & 3RD JOBS TO MAKE THEM EVEN RICHER – SO THAT THEY WILL SUPPORT HIM: ANWAR DEEPLY DISAPPOINTED BY MUHYIDDIN REGIME’S USE OF ‘BRIBERY’ TACTICS TO STAY IN POWER

IT IS unfair for the Perikatan Nasional government to give plum appointments to MPs, as the country grapples with unemployment, said Anwar Ibrahim.

“MPs already earn around RM20,000 a month but some of them are now given appointments in government-linked companies and agencies, which earn them another RM30,000 per month.

“PN should not be enriching themselves while unemployment is rising in the country following the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Anwar in a Facebook live session today.

The PKR president was commenting on a spate of MP appointments with the latest being the appointment of Parit MP Mohd Nizar Zakaria as the National Population and Family Development Board chairman.

Nizar will replace Dr Narimah Awin, who was appointed last year.

The board is an agency under the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry that runs family planning and reproductive health clinics in the country.

“Other questionable decisions include replacing Petronas CEO Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin and PNB CEO Jalil Rasheed,” said Anwar, who is also opposition leader.

“It is very disappointing to see Wan Zulkiflee and Jalil, who are clean and qualified professionals, being replaced or forced to quit,” said the Port Dickson MP.

He said this was unnecessary and will lead to investors losing confidence in Malaysia’s institutions.

“And it can’t come at a worse time when the Statistics Department reported that unemployment is now up to 5% or more than 750,000 unemployed Malaysians,” said Anwar.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.