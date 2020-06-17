ANWAR DROPS BOMBSHELL – PAKATAN ALREADY HAS PM CANDIDATE: THE BALL IS NOW IN MAHATHIR & WARISAN’S COURT

Pakatan Harapan has not been able to announce its decision on a prime minister candidate as it needs to refer to its allies, says coalition chairperson Anwar Ibrahim.

In a Facebook Live session this afternoon, he apologised for missing yesterday’s target for a consensus.

“Harapan chief secretary Saifuddin Nasution released a statement last night saying there was no final decision yet.

“Harapan as a body has made a decision but we have to refer to our friends, including Warisan and the Bersatu group led by Dr Mahathir Mohamad,” said Anwar.

“I apologise as we have to slightly delay the announcement on who will be next leader to helm the country,” he added.

Party insiders previously told Malaysiakini that Mahathir and the PKR president have been locked in a stalemate over who ought to be the opposition bloc’s prime minister candidate.

While it was important to “hasten” regime change, Anwar stressed that Harapan wanted to ensure that any attempt at a counter-coup was done in line with its “principles” and objectives.

Among its objectives were to restore investor confidence and reinvigorate the economy.

“Harapan’s priority is to ensure our agenda to transform the people’s economic situation and good governance will be done better (this time) than what we did before. Our experience has shown us that we faced some problems in getting the people’s support.

“The central issue for Harapan is not only do we want to hasten the process […] but we should not fast-track it in a way that we sacrifice our core principles […]” he elaborated.