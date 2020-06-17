‘POT’ MAHATHIR CALLS ‘KETTLE’ MUHYIDDIN BLACK! ONLY THOSE WHO STAND UP TO MUHYIDDIN CAN SAVE MALAYS & MALAYSIA, CLAIMS DR M – YET THE ONE MALAYS & MALAYSIA SHOULD FEAR MOST IS HIM!

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad claimed that his successor Muhyiddin Yassin’s supporters are bolstering support through promises of money and appointments.

Only those who would dare stand up against them can help save the country and the Malays, he wrote in his blog today.

He said the people had voted out a “kleptocratic” government during the 14th general election, only for the kleptocrats to make a comeback by promoting fears that Pakatan Harapan is controlled by the DAP at the expense of the Malays.

“If the Malays are to be crushed, it will be crushed by kleptocratic governments like this.

“Why not? The wishes of the people are easily sidelined and the government leaders would easily renege on promises, prioritises their personal interests, are easily influences by money and positions, and many have no qualifications apart from supporting Muhyiddin as prime minister.

“Such a government will destroy the country, including the Malays.

“Today, personalities among Muhyiddin’s supporters are going here and there to offer appointments and money to bolster support. Anyone who rejects would be threatened and bullied.

“I congratulate those who would dare to reject Muhyiddin’s offer and would rather be (illegitimately) terminated from the party and lose various allocations for their constituencies.

“Only such people can save the country and the Malays,” he wrote, without naming the supposed agents soliciting support for Muhyiddin or their alleged victims.

The blog post comes a day after Permodalan Nasional Berhad CEO Abdul Jalil Rasheed (photo) stepped down from his post and cited harassment and maintaining “good conscience” as reasons for his decision, but Abdul Jalil is neither a political party member nor an elected representative.

In a leaked audio recording released by a Facebook page aligned with Mahathir, Muhyiddin had allegedly proposed enticing Umno MPs to join Bersatu by offering ministerial posts and GLC appointments.

Muhyiddin has not publicly responded to the recording, while several Bersatu leaders present during the Feb 23 meeting told Malaysiakini that the recording is authentic.

MKINI

