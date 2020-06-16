SO POISONOUS & TREACHEROUS IS AZMIN CARTEL, EVEN MUHYIDDIN’S BERSATU DOESN’T WANT THEM! AZMIN & CO APPLIES TO REGISTER NEW PARTY – REPORT

“The registration faced a little glitch at the Registrar of Societies,’’ the source told the English daily.

It is understood that the RoS has yet to fully resume its operations following the movement control order.

The RoS is under the purview of the Home Ministry. The home minister is Datuk Hamzah Zainuddin, who was just recently appointed the secretary-general of Bersatu.

The source did not explain the reason why their membership applications with Bersatu have not gone through.

“Furthermore most PKR leaders, who are Malays, will not go anywhere that does not allow them to bring their multi-racial associates with them,” the source reportedly said. Bersatu currently only allows Bumiputeras to join the party.

They also added that the group will join another former multi-racial Barisan Nasional (BN) component party, if this plan for a new party does not work out.

“Whether it’s Plan A or Plan B, a big exodus can be expected from PKR soon,” they claimed.

Malay Mail is attempting to clarify this with Bersatu and Azmin’s group.

Azmin had previously been rumoured to join Gerakan, that had quit BN after the coalition lost in the 14th general election.

On Saturday, a list emerged of the leaders of a new political party purportedly named Parti Keadilan Negara, suggesting that it is a breakaway from PKR.

In the list, Azmin was named as the de facto leader of the purported party, with Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein as its president.

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, who was named as the purported party’s secretary-general, has rejected the authenticity of the list.

Many of those who were listed among the purported pro-tem office holders were former leaders and lawmakers from Azmin’s faction that defected from PKR.

The leaders are now actively involved with several NGOs linked with Azmin and his faction, such as Pemuda Negara, Penggerak Komuniti Negara, and Nation of Women.

It is believed that they are still recruiting for additional members from PKR, Parti Amanah Negara, Parti Warisan Sabah, Bersatu and DAP.